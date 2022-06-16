A group of polar bears in Greenland offer hope about climate adaptability

An isolated group of polar bears living in southeast Greenland has surprised scientists with its ability to survive in a habitat with relatively little sea ice. The bears’ success has left scientists with new questions about the species’ future in a warming world.

Polar bears, which typically rely on sea ice for habitat and as platforms for hunting seals, are predicted to suffer population declines as the Arctic warms and ice becomes less plentiful.

But scientists discovered that bears in southeast Greenland — which they are proposing to classify as a distinct subpopulation — have found the means to survive stretches of about 250 days each year without sea ice. Bears typically can’t fast longer than 180 days.

“They have this very short sea ice season,” said Kristin Laidre, a biologist and associate professor at the University of Washington. “Well then, the question is how do they live there?”

The answer — that they’ve adapted to a unique glacial habitat — offers a sliver of new hope for polar bears in a fast-warming world being reshaped by climate change.

The researchers published their findings Thursday in the journal Science. Polar bears, which are apex predators, are a closely-watched species for scientists concerned about the health of Arctic ecosystems, and images of starving polar bears on iceless lands have gained international attention. The Arctic is warming about twice as fast as the rest of the globe.

Scientists didn’t discover the new group of polar bears. Indigenous communities knew of these bears’ existences and have hunted them for subsistence in the past, according to Laidre.

Scientists were aware that bears existed along southeast Greenland but were ultimately surprised at how numerous they were and also how they behaved.

“We didn’t really think there were that many in southeast Greenland," Laidre said. "It’s not the kind of habitat you would expect to support a lot of bears."

The researchers think there are a few hundred southeast Greenland bears, but more research will be needed to provide a more precise estimate. There are 19 polar bear subpopulations in the Arctic; the researchers have proposed making the southeast Greenland bears the 20th subpopulation.