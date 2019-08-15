Breaking News Emails
It wasn't your imagination, July was in fact the hottest ever.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday announced that July 2019 was Earth's hottest month on record, with records dating back to 1880.
Last month, the NOAA said that June was the hottest June on record, with average temperatures surpassing those of 2016's June.
Summer 2019 has been toasty worldwide.
Europe sweated through an intense June heat wave,and the third week of July brought a heat wave in the Midwest and Northeast U.S., with temperatures in cities such as New York City; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Memphis, Tennessee climbing toward the triple digits.
Just after that western Europe experienced a heat wave that also pushed temps above 100.
This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for more details.