In landmark climate case, Dutch court orders government action on emissions

Marjan Minnesma, second right, director of environment NGO Urgenda, hold banners outside the Supreme Court prior its ruling in the Urgenda case on Dec. 20, 2019 in The Hague. The Dutch supreme court on December 20, 2019 ordered the government to slash greenhouse gases by at least 25 percent by 2020 in a landmark case brought by Urgenda environmental group.

Sem Van Der Wal / AFP - Getty Images