Mining the gap: Companies push to find raw materials for electric vehicle boom

To meet the goals of the Paris climate agreement, House estimated the world needs $10 trillion dollars in new discoveries of the four key metals — cobalt, copper, nickel and lithium — that go into the batteries of electric vehicles. Others believe there are enough discovered sources, but the deposits are not located in places hospitable to mining operations. Elsewhere, productive mines are met with human rights concerns. For instance, about 70 percent of the world’s cobalt comes from the Democratic Republic of Congo, where children sometimes toil in mines.

Because of that, other companies are focused on refining how the metals are mined, particularly in places where current methods are hard on the environment.

In northern Chile, Wealth Minerals, which is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, owns rights to a lithium mining claim right between two established, productive lithium mines. The traditional method of extraction is to remove brine containing lithium and let the water evaporate out to then separate the usable metal.

It’s a practice that has drawn the ire of environmentalists.

“That’s become a little bit of a swear word,” said Henk van Alphen, CEO of Wealth Minerals. “You don’t really evaporate water in one of the driest regions in the world.”

Kurt House, CEO of KoBold Metals, explains to NBC News correspondent Anne Thompson how searching from the air first helps them find mineable mineral deposits. David Douglas / NBC News

In spite of the other two active mines, the Chilean government is requiring the company to find another workable method of extraction, which Wealth and its partners believe they have figured out. Van Alphen said there is similar pressure from the supply chain for operations to be as Earth-friendly as possible.

“Car companies are very, very worried about how the battery commodities are being produced around the world,” Van Alphen said. “They want to make sure it’s socially and environmentally responsible.”

House believes they can avoid some of those challenges by exploring only in areas that approve of mining from the start, applying KoBold’s proprietary technology to speed up the discovery process.

After each day’s helicopter flights, his company sends the data it collects to its team in Berkeley, California. Data scientists use machine learning to run what’s collected each day past thousands of historical data points sourced from mining discoveries all around the world — some of them hundreds of years old. While KoBold employs its own geologists, they’ve learned in a short time that even the best human forecasts for where a mineable deposit might be are frequently off. The combination of teams in the air, on the ground and in Berkeley, they believe, are key to making it work.

The group has some considerable backing. Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos have invested in the company, and BHP Group, one of the world’s largest mining companies, signed a deal with KoBold to explore for battery metals in Australia and elsewhere around the world. The deal will keep KoBold busy: It covers an exploration area of nearly 200,000 square miles.