NASA and NOAA find 2022 was one of the hottest years on record

The planet had one of its hottest years on record in 2022, as ocean heat soared and sea ice coverage in Antarctica melted to near-record lows, two federal science agencies announced Thursday.

Last year was the fifth-warmest in recorded history, with global average surface temperatures that were 1.6 degrees Fahrenheit (about 0.8 degrees Celsius) warmer than the 20th century average, according to the latest yearly analysis by NASA. A separate report by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) found that Earth had its sixth-warmest year on record.

Though the two agencies differed slightly in their rankings, both analyses painted the same broad and alarming picture of persistent warming amid Earth’s changing climate.

“The difference between fifth and sixth in our ranking is on the order of a hundredth of a degree Celsius. That’s not a robust change,” Gavin Schmidt, director of the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies, said Thursday in a news briefing. “We try not to make too much of the specific rankings. The key thing is the long-term trends, and they’re very consistent from one record [to the next].”