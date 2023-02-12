Natural disasters, boosted by climate change, displaced millions of Americans in 2022

Natural disasters forced an estimated 3.4 million people in the U.S. to leave their homes in 2022, according to Census Bureau data collected earlier this year, underscoring how climate-related weather events are already changing American communities.

The overwhelming majority of these people were uprooted by hurricanes, followed by floods, then fires and tornados. Nearly 40% percent returned to their homes within a week. Nearly 16% percent have not returned home (and may never do so), and 12% percent were evacuated for more than 6 months.

The Census Bureau count is based on 68,504 responses it received as part of the Household Pulse Survey conducted Jan. 4-Jan. 16. The data is one of the few federal efforts to track displaced Americans, starting only in 2020. The bureau does note that the data is “experimental,” and is extrapolated based on its sample data.

“These numbers are very distressing,” said Michael Gerrard, director of the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law at Columbia University, who was not involved in the data collection. “These numbers are what one would expect to find in a developing country. It’s appalling to see them in the United States. … They’re only going to get worse in the years to come because climate change is making extreme weather events more frequent and more severe.”

Some states saw far more of an impact than others. Florida had more than 888,000 people displaced. Louisiana had more than 368,000 displaced.