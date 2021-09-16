IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ozone hole over Antarctica larger than usual, scientists say

Atmospheric ozone absorbs ultraviolet light coming from the sun. Its absence means more of this high-energy radiation reaches Earth, where it can harm living cells.
Image: Ozone hole South Pole
This image provided by the European Space Agency (ESA) shows a map of the ozone hole over the South Pole on Sept. 16, 2021.European Space Agency via AP
By The Associated Press

Scientists say the Southern Hemisphere ozone hole is larger than usual and already surpasses the size of Antarctica.

The European Union’s Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service said Thursday that the ozone hole, which appears every year during the Southern Hemisphere spring, has grown considerably in the past week following an average start.

“Forecasts show that this year´s hole has evolved into a rather larger than usual one,” said Vincent-Henri Peuch, who heads the EU’s satellite monitoring service.

“We are looking at a quite big and potentially also deep ozone hole,” he said.

Atmospheric ozone absorbs ultraviolet light coming from the sun. Its absence means more of this high-energy radiation reaches Earth, where it can harm living cells.

Top medical journals say climate change poses ‘greatest’ threat to public health

Sept. 9, 202104:03

Peuch noted that last year’s ozone hole also started out unremarkably but then turned into one of the longest-lasting ones on record.

The Montreal Protocol, signed in 1987, led to a ban on a group of chemicals called halocarbons that were blamed for exacerbating the annual ozone hole.

Experts say it’s likely to take until the 2060s for ozone-depleting substances to be completely phased out.

The Associated Press