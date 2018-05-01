Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Green groups cheered the resignation Thursday of Scott Pruitt, saying the Environmental Protection Agency administrator’s multiple ethical lapses and pro-polluter tilt made him unsuitable for the nation’s highest environmental post.

But the activists doubted that the departure, announced by President Trump via Twitter, would change the administration's policies. The EPA will now be led by an interim chief, Andrew Wheeler, who was a coal industry lobbyist before he was confirmed as Pruitt's deputy in April.

Pruitt’s tenure was marked by more than a dozen investigations into alleged conflicts of interest and controversial spending of taxpayer funds — ranging from his use of an outsized security detail, to his scheduling of numerous expensive foreign trips, to his acceptance of what appeared to be a below-market condominium rental connected to a lobbyist.

Pruitt's time at the helm of the EPA was also defined by an aggressive push to undo President Barack Obama's environmental legacy. He took aim at Obama-era regulations that sought to curb toxic pollution and carbon emissions, expressed doubt about climate science, and even championed fossil fuels and coal — moves that troubled environmentalists.

Ken Cook, president of the Environmental Working Group, deemed Pruitt "the worst head of the agency in its 48-year history."

"He will forever be associated with extraordinary ethical corruption and the abuse of power for petty personal enrichments," Cook said in a statement. "Sadly, the ideological fervor with which Pruitt pursued the destruction of environmental regulations and the agency itself live on in the Trump administration."

The Sierra Club seconded the notion that Pruitt was the worst EPA boss ever. The group's executive director, Michael Brune, added of Trump: "Any president that cared about protecting taxpayers, respecting science, tackling the climate crisis, or protecting the environment would have fired him months ago. "

Rhea Suh, president of the Natural Resources Defense Council, also bashed the outgoing official.

"Ethics matter. So does a commitment to EPA’s central mission," Suh said in a statement. "Pruitt failed miserably on both counts. If his successor also puts the interests of polluters ahead of protecting public health, he or she will encounter the same wall of resistance — and meet the same fate."

A spokesperson for the EPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump has for months stood by Pruitt, a former Oklahoma attorney general. The president said as recently as June that the EPA chief was "doing really, really well."