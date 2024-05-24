A trial of cloud-brightening technology sparks controversy in a California city

Scientists surprised the leaders of a Northern California city last month, when they unveiled a project to study technology that could one day be used to brighten clouds and mitigate global warming.

The experiment involved spraying saltwater along the deck of the USS Hornet — an aircraft carrier docked in Alameda that serves as a museum — to test devices that can create and measure plumes of aerosols. The team planned three sprays per day, four days a week for 20 weeks.

The actions themselves were harmless — and, indeed, environmental consultants the city hired to assess the project found no safety concerns, according to a report published Thursday. But the work represents a first step toward understanding whether this type of technology, at scale, could be used to make clouds reflect more sunlight back to space and slow some global warming effects.

This possibility has thrust the city into the center of a larger debate over whether and how the exploration of geoengineering technologies to fight climate change ought to be explored — and who should have a say.

The project, led by a team from the University of Washington, represents one of the first attempts to test marine cloud-brightening technology in the United States.

City officials and constituents in Alameda said they only learned the full details of it after The New York Times published a story in April. The Times said the researchers knew their testing might be controversial to some, so they had “kept the details tightly held.”

Following the article’s publication, city leaders ordered the scientists to halt the project, saying it was in violation of the lease with the USS Hornet. The Alameda city council will decide the project’s fate in a June 4 meeting.

The idea behind cloud brightening concepts is to increase the number of water droplets within low-level ocean clouds to boost their reflectivity and potentially make the clouds last longer. That process could lead clouds to reflect more sunlight to space. It wouldn’t help with other climate problems, like ocean acidification, and some researchers are concerned that, at scale, it could shift atmospheric circulation with unintended consequences.

Scientists are far from even experimenting on that level. On the aircraft carrier’s deck, the researchers were simply using a machine that looks like a snowmaker to spray saltwater.

“The studies involve brief emissions of salt-water that evolves into a plume of tiny salt particles whose number, size and path are measured by instruments installed along the flight deck of the Hornet,” Rob Wood, a professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Washington and project leader, said in a statement.

The researchers had planned to study how different-sized particles affect the plume.

Wood said the studies are “basic science research” and not “designed to alter clouds or any aspect of the local weather or climate.”