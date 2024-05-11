IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Auroras illuminate the night sky around the world

Photos taken from all over the world show bright-colored skies across Europe, New Zealand and in the U.S., where it was visible farther south than usual.
By Rebecca Cohen, Jean Lee and Anisha Banerjee

The night sky was lit up by the northern lights Friday in locations the auroras don't normally shine as a severe solar storm supercharged the display.

Photos taken from all over the world show bright-colored skies lit up in hot pink, green and purple across Europe, in the United States and as far as New Zealand.

Due to a number of solar flares and eruptions from the sun, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center said Thursday that the flares could trigger severe geomagnetic storms and "spectacular displays of aurora" on Friday and through the weekend.

The southern lights could be seen near Ranfurly in Central Otago, New Zealand, on Saturday, local time.Courtesy @AndrewDickson13 on X.com

Friday's storm is the first severe geomagnetic storm watch the agency has issued since 2005.

The northern lights appear in the sky when charged particles spew from the sun during solar storms, making colorful light displays when clouds of those particles collide with Earth's magnetic field and interact with the atoms and molecules in Earth's upper atmosphere.

Typically, the northern lights are only seen in high latitudes, but during intense solar storms, like on Friday, they can be seen farther south than expected, with reports of sightings in Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi.

In Tyrol, Austria, the aurora looked bright pink Friday.Courtesy @FlorianE53121 vix X.com

It could also be seen in the Penge neighborhood of London on Friday.Courtesy Glenn Lawrence

The northern lights were visible in Pöstlingberg, Austria, on Friday.Courtesy @johannes_horak

There was a possibility the aurora borealis could be seen as far south as Alabama on Friday, and sure enough, forecasters in Calera got a glimpse of the phenomenon. @NWSBirmingham via X.com

Aurora borealis seen from New Paltz, N.Y., on Friday.Devin Zapka / NBC News
Denise Chow and Evan Bush contributed.