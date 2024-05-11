Auroras illuminate the night sky around the world

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

The night sky was lit up by the northern lights Friday in locations the auroras don't normally shine as a severe solar storm supercharged the display.

Photos taken from all over the world show bright-colored skies lit up in hot pink, green and purple across Europe, in the United States and as far as New Zealand.

Due to a number of solar flares and eruptions from the sun, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center said Thursday that the flares could trigger severe geomagnetic storms and "spectacular displays of aurora" on Friday and through the weekend.