Hatch watch: Bald eagle chicks expected to emerge on livestream from Southern California mountains

Activity at the nest is being closely monitored, with the group providing live updates that include vocalizations from the birds of prey, as well as daily recaps on the comings and goings of Jackie and Shadow.

On Thursday, for instance, it noted that Shadow visited four times and spent 3 hours and 2 minutes at the nest. The soon-to-be-father also delivered one fish to Jackie.

This week, the nonprofit group has been on the lookout for signs of the “pip,” the first tiny crack or hole in the eggshell that signals that a chick is ready to break out.

“As the chick reaches maximum size inside the egg, the amount of oxygen supplied through the egg membranes becomes insufficient. Sitting comfortably inside the egg is no longer an option, it’s time to go and do some hard work!” Friends of Big Bear Valley wrote in a Facebook post earlier this week.

The organization added that the hatching process usually takes between one to three days and is a “very strenuous process.”

“It is a major test for the chick,” it wrote.

All three eggs in the nest were laid weeks ago: one Jan. 25, the second Jan. 28 and the third Jan. 31.