Doomsday Clock set at 100 seconds to midnight — perilously close to catastrophe

Humanity is perilously close to catastrophe, according to a group of scientists that said the coronavirus pandemic, coupled with growing threats from climate change and nuclear weapons, is pushing civilization close to a human-caused apocalypse.

The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists announced on Wednesday that its symbolic Doomsday Clock remains at 100 seconds to midnight, the same time it was set at least year. Though the clock's hands are unchanged from 2020, the setting is still the closest the timepiece has been to symbolic doom in the more than 70 years of its existence.

The clock doesn't function as a prediction of calamity but rather represents humanity’s perceived proximity to human-caused catastrophe. The Bulletin has maintained the Doomsday Clock since 1947, and it has become a stark visual metaphor since its launch during the Cold War, when the clock's hands were set at seven minutes to midnight.

Rachel Bronson, president and CEO of the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, said the coronavirus pandemic has functioned as a "historic wakeup call," and one that revealed how unprepared many governments and international organizations are to handle complex and dangerous challenges.

"We at the Bulletin believe that because humans created these threats, we can control them," Bronson said Wednesday in a news briefing. "But doing this is not easy and it has never been so. It requires serious work and global engagement at all levels of society."

Last year’s update, which came before the coronavirus spread to every continent in the world, set the Doomsday Clock at 100 seconds to midnight. At the time, it was the closest the timepiece had ever been to symbolic doom. Now, the Bulletin scientists say they have adjusted the clock to reflect the consequences of a still-raging pandemic and looming threats from climate change, nuclear weapons and disruptive technologies.

The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, founded in 1945, is a nonprofit organization that examines global security issues related to science and technology. Each year, the group consults with a board of sponsors to analyze the world's most pressing threats in order to determine where the Doomsday Clock's hands should be set.