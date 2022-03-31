A human genome has finally, fully been decoded

“It’s done, and it’s correct, and it’s been through all those levels of vetting,” said Adam Phillippy, a computational biologist at the National Human Genome Research Institute, and a leader of the recent effort. “We’re optimistic there might be keys to human evolution and what makes us uniquely human.”

This legwork could one day assist researchers in identifying the genetic causes of disorders, untangling the mysteries of what drives some cells to become cancerous and help explain how different groups of people developed different traits over time, such as the ability to thrive at high altitude.

“It’s a landmark,” said Steve Henikoff, a molecular biologist and a professor at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the University of Washington, who was not involved in the project.

From lines to pages

Assembling a genome is akin to “taking a book, ripping it up into tiny pieces and matching it together again,” said Megan Dennis, an assistant professor who studies human genetics and genomics at UC Davis Health, who contributed to the sequencing effort.

First, researchers must chop the DNA up into short fragments. Then, it gets processed and read bit by bit.

Sliced into pieces, it is difficult to know where each strand came from, so scientists must “stitch that DNA together in a computational way,” Dennis said.

During the 2000s, DNA sequencing technology could only produce short fragments of genetic code — about 500 base pairs, or letters, at a time.

But some regions of the human genome are extremely repetitive, almost like a book page with words repeated many times.

“Repetitive elements exist in many different places. It’s hard to know where they belong,” Dennis said. For years, scientists just had to leave those pages — and their understanding of the genome — blank.

In recent years, new technology that creates longer reads of DNA has changed the game entirely. New machines can produce hundreds of thousands of base pairs in a single chunk.

The advances have allowed researchers to fill in the genome’s missing pieces.

“It would have been unthinkable 20 years ago to have this technology,” Phillippy said. Suddenly, researchers could order and place into context those repetitive parts of the genome.

“Those sequences have genes … there’s very important functions contained within those regions.”

A pandemic project

The idea to finish the genome grew organically.

A perfectionist at heart, it had always grated on Phillippy that the human genome remained incomplete.

About five years ago, he teamed up with Karen Miga, an assistant professor in the biomolecular engineering department at the University of California, Santa Cruz, to finish the job.

When they got stuck, they reached out for help. The project began to snowball, accumulating about a few hundred scientific contributors and growing into what’s now called the Telomere-to-Telomere project, using a term that describes the end caps of chromosomes.