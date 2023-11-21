As hundreds of earthquakes shake Iceland, authorities warn of a 'high likelihood' of volcanic eruption

Earthquakes are still rattling southwestern Iceland, as officials warn of a “high likelihood” of a volcanic eruption in the coming days.

Residents of the country’s Reykjanes Peninsula have been on high alert for weeks now, and the entire coastal town of Grindavik was evacuated in response to the threat.

In recent days, 1,500 to 1,800 earthquakes have been recorded daily in the region, according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO).

Intense upticks in seismic activity can be linked to the movement of underground magma, or molten rock. As such, earthquake swarms may foretell volcanic eruptions, but it remains challenging for scientists to make precise forecasts of such events.