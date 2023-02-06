Beyond magnitude: A shallow earthquake hammered Turkey

The earthquake in Turkey that killed more than 3,100 people and set off a series of aftershocks ruptured on a shallow fault line just over 11 miles beneath the earth’s surface, making it one of the most consequential and damaging earthquakes in recent history.

Earthquakes can originate at various depths beneath the Earth’s surface — even hundreds of miles deep. Consequences on the surface can depend on how close the shaking took place. Shallower earthquakes can be more destructive.

“Turkey is extremely earthquake-prone, but this is probably the largest earthquake in Turkey in several hundred years,” said Harold Tobin, the director of the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network and professor in the University of Washington Department of Earth and Space Sciences. “It’s among the largest continental earthquakes.”

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake, which struck along the East Anatolian fault zone, was followed by several aftershocks, including a magnitude 7.5 earthquake recorded at an even shallower depth. That aftershock, which was uncommonly powerful for an aftershock, likely ruptured on a nearby, branching fault line within the fault system. Turkey in 1939 experienced a 7.8-magnitude earthquake. The high-powered aftershock is part of what sets Monday’s earthquake apart.

Earthquakes stronger than magnitude 7.0 are not uncommon worldwide — the United States Geological Society has 347 of them in its records since 2000, according to an NBC News analysis of its records — but focusing on magnitude alone can be misleading. Unlike this tragic event, few of these previous quakes ripped on land in well-populated areas and at such shallow depths beneath the earth’s surface.

Magnitude can also be a confusing measure because it uses a logarithmic scale: A 7.8 magnitude earthquake releases nearly 16 times more energy than one measured at 7.0, according to a United States Geological Survey tool.

What Turkey and neighboring Syria have experienced is one of the most damaging scenarios conceivable and highlights the risk earthquake-prone regions face, particularly if buildings aren’t constructed or updated to modern seismic standards.