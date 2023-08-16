Extreme disasters are overwhelming safety systems not designed for climate-fueled events

Wildfires have torched parts of Maui before, but never anything as devastating as the ones that tore through Lahaina last week.

Authorities are still working to understand what could have been done to better protect vulnerable communities across the island. But beyond questions about how the local emergency network performed, there are broader stakes for the entire world: Can emergency systems and infrastructure adequately handle the types of disasters that are becoming more frequent in a warming world?

What the situation on Maui laid bare was how different risks all amplified by climate change could converge with disastrous outcomes. In many ways, that confluence of extremes had until now been underestimated, even by climate scientists, said Laura Brewington, a research professor at Arizona State University’s Global Institute for Sustainability and Innovation and co-director of the Pacific Research on Island Solutions for Adaptation program.

In a reality where climate change is intensifying wildfires, supercharging storms and fueling droughts, heat waves and floods, the very idea of how to stay safe from these kinds of extreme events is being turned on its head.

“What we’re seeing is something that was not predictable even 10 years ago with the best science that we had,” Brewington said.

The Maui fires were hardly alone in that regard. Heavy rains early this year in California tested the state’s levee system meant to handle its boom-bust water cycle. New York City was wholly unprepared for wildfire smoke that blanketed the region for days in June. Even places thought to be refuges from climate change have been shown to be vulnerable, such as the 1-in-1,000 year rain event that hit parts of Vermont last month.

These crises revealed an uncomfortable truth about the country’s ability to handle upticks in extreme weather events, said Baruch Fischhoff, a professor at the Institute for Politics and Strategy at Carnegie Mellon University.

“We’ve been moored in resilience systems that just aren’t working anymore,” Fischhoff said. “Systems that sort of worked in the past are just stretched beyond their limits.”