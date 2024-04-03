Some parts of the U.S. could see cloudy skies during Monday's solar eclipse

With less than a week to go before a highly anticipated solar eclipse will cross much of the United States, forecasters are gaining confidence in what kind of cloud cover people can expect.

The cloud cover forecast is especially important for cities directly under the path of totality Monday, such as San Antonio, Texas; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Carbondale, Illinois.

While the forecast will not be precise until roughly 24-48 hours before the eclipse, the sky is expected to be clear, or featuring only high clouds, which won’t obscure the eclipse, across New England. This includes the potential for exceptional sky conditions for cities such as Burlington, Vermont and Houlton, Maine.

Parts of northern Arkansas, southern Missouri and western Indiana also have a better-than-50% chance of seeing mostly cloudless skies Monday afternoon.

Some other parts of the country may not be as lucky.