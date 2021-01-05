These three states have the worst Covid infection rates of anywhere in the world

The U.S. reported an average of 451 new cases per 100,000 a day over the past seven days. That is the 10th highest countrywide rate in the world, though several of the nations that are ahead of the U.S. — including San Marino and Lichtenstein — are much smaller.

The staggeringly high rates of infection foretell the challenges that lie ahead, and experts are still expecting to see increases associated with the holidays, despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urging people to avoid gatherings and limit travel.

The trends are especially worrisome for states that are already under siege. Hospitals in California have been overwhelmed as the state grapples with record numbers of daily deaths and hospitalizations.

In Los Angeles County, which saw its case numbers increase by 905 percent since Nov. 1, 10 people are getting sick with Covid-19 every minute, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said Sunday in an interview with CBS News’ “Face the Nation.”

The L.A. County Department of Public Health said in a statement Monday that the state is likely “to experience in January the worst conditions that we have faced the entire pandemic.” More than 7,600 people are currently hospitalized with Covid-19 in L.A. County, and 21 percent of these patients are in intensive care, leading to fears that some hospitals may need to start rationing care.

Public health officials have also expressed concerns about the more transmissible strain of the coronavirus that is already spreading in the U.S. Cases involving the variant, which is thought to have first emerged in the United Kingdom and has now been reported in more than 30 countries, have already been confirmed in California, Colorado, Florida and New York.