Tropical Storm Hilary makes landfall on Baja peninsula

Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall Sunday on the Baja California peninsula in northwestern Mexico, with “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” expected in the region, including across portions of the southwestern United States, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hilary, which was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm Sunday morning, is forecast to produce 3 to 6 inches of rain in many areas, with some predicting up to 10 inches in parts of northern Baja California.

“Flash and urban flooding, locally catastrophic, is expected,” the hurricane center said in its latest update.

The storm is expected to reach Southern California on Sunday afternoon, becoming the first tropical storm to hit the region in 84 years.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday declared a state of emergency, while forecasters warned that the storm could produce life-threatening flash flooding, mudslides, dangerous surf conditions and even tornadoes.

Rainfall could fall at a rate of 3 inches per hour at the storm’s peak, particularly in the mountainous parts of the state, according to local forecasts. Heavy rain, along with the threat of flash flooding, will persist through Monday morning, according to the NHC.

A state of emergency was similarly declared in Clark County, Nevada. Meteorologists have said that Hilary could produce more than a year’s worth of rain in some of the driest parts of the Southwest, increasing the risk of dangerous flooding and landslides.

Nearly 1,000 flights within, into or out of the United States were canceled Sunday, as the storm barreled up the coast.

The storm has already caused extensive flooding in parts of Baja California. One person drowned Saturday in the town of Santa Rosalia after a stream overflowed, reported the Associated Press.

