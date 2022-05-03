Watching from space, satellites collect evidence of war crimes

“The bar is really, really high,” he said. “There’s a lot of nuance around the legal definitions required to prosecute, and what may seem like in-your-face evidence that something clearly evil happened — in reality there’s still a long way to go from taking that and turning it into a prosecutable war crime.”

From a legal perspective, what’s unique about satellite imagery as evidence, Gillett said, is that unlike people’s memories, which can fade, or witnesses who can disappear, they are static and don’t change over time, once safely stored. In fact, as more and more evidence emerges, satellite images can help shed more light onto what happened.

Views from space

Maxar Technologies, a U.S. defense contractor headquartered in Colorado, has provided some of the most extensive publicly available satellite images of the conflict in Ukraine since it started. The company has its own news bureau that works alongside media organizations to analyze and disseminate reams of data beamed from space.

Stephen Wood, senior director of the Maxar News Bureau, said his team’s work can play a critical role in documenting the war’s development and capturing the truth about the invasion as it happens.

“We see this as an important part of what we can do to help with transparency and fight back against disinformation,” Wood said.

Maxar’s satellites have been used for decades to monitor natural disasters, global events and other geopolitical situations in the past, but Wood said the quality — and quantity — of satellite imagery focused on the Russia-Ukraine conflict has been unlike anything he has experienced in his 22 years with the company.

Wood said advancements in satellite technologies over the past decade mean they can now spot events on the ground in stunning detail. Maxar’s four satellites can snap photos at 30-centimeter (12-inch) resolution, he said, which is sharp enough to make out human activities from space.

“We’re able to see very small features, like the gun on an artillery piece,” Wood said. “We can see the windshield on a car, or we can identify the type of tank.”

The ability of satellites to operate at such high resolutions will likely make these images more important for potential war crimes investigations than in any previous conflict, Herman said, adding that “the more you can make out on the ground, the better you can interpret what’s actually happening.”

Maxar is not the only company focusing its orbital gaze on Ukraine. Other satellite firms,

including Planet and BlackSky, have been gathering and analyzing data throughout the conflict.

These simultaneous efforts mean there are more eyes on Ukraine at any given time, and any point of interest can be monitored with greater frequency during each orbital pass. This can provide analysts with the data necessary to piece together an accurate timeline of events or substantiate claims made by both Russians and Ukrainians.