Winter got you down? Take a tip from someone who has learned to live through months of darkness

Cecilia Blomdahl has some advice for dealing with the winter doldrums.

A resident of Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago near the North Pole, she’s something of an expert on dealing with the darker months of the Northern Hemisphere. Blomdahl is currently at the start of the annual “polar night,” a nearly three-month period during which her little corner of the globe receives almost no sunlight due to the tilt of the Earth.

On a recent walk with her dog at 2 p.m., Blomdahl recorded her icy surroundings and the crunching of her boots on the otherwise quiet tundra.

“It’s such a beautiful day,” she said in a video posted to her more than 2.7 million TikTok followers. Pointing her camera to a faint strip of light on the horizon, she added: “That is the only daylight we get today. That’s OK.”

It’s this sunny disposition in the face of extended darkness that has earned Blomdahl a surprisingly engaged following. Only about 2,500 people live in Svalbard, but her videos routinely draw hundreds of thousands and sometimes millions of views. Her most popular posts chronicle the challenges and excitement of coping with polar night, including taking vitamin D supplements, bathing in icy water and making her cabin as cozy as possible.

The tips are important, but her outlook might be the more impactful part of her videos.

“I dread the changing of the seasons, it depresses me to not have as much daylight,” one TikTok user commented on a recent video from Blomdahl. “You’ve started the conversation in my mind about how mindset might ease that discomfort.”