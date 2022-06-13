FAA asks SpaceX for more than 75 changes before it can use Texas launch site

The Federal Aviation Administration on Monday released its environmental assessment of SpaceX's proposed spacecraft and rocket for missions to the moon and Mars, requiring the company to make more than 75 changes before it can carry out flights from SpaceX's Texas launch site.

The regulatory decision is part of the FAA's full environmental review of SpaceX's Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket system, which are being developed to one day ferry cargo and human passengers to the moon and beyond.

The FAA said SpaceX must address each concern before the company can receive a license for its launch site in Boca Chica, in southeastern Texas.

"The environmental review must be completed along with public safety, national security, and other analyses before a decision on whether to grant a launch license can be made," the agency said in a statement. "The license application is still pending."