Moon landing live updates: Odysseus attempts first U.S. lunar landing in 50 years

What to know about today's landing
- The “Odysseus” lunar lander built by Intuitive Machines is expected to touch down on the lunar surface at 6:24 p.m. ET.
- The landing attempt will be livestreamed on NASA TV beginning at 5 p.m. ET.
- The mission is part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services program, which the space agency set up to support development of moon landers by private-sector companies.
Updated landing time
NASA announced that Intuitive Machines will add one extra orbit around the moon before attempting to land Odysseus on the surface. The maneuver will push the landing time back, with a new targeted touchdown of 6:24 p.m. ET.
The landing time has shifted a few times today (and in days prior) as mission controllers have adjusted the spacecraft's orbit in preparation for its descent to the moon.
Lunar selfie
Say cheese!
Odysseus snapped this selfie shortly after it entered into orbit around the moon on Wednesday.
Odysseus' landing site explained
Intuitive Machines' lander will be targeting a landing site close to the moon's south pole. The spacecraft will attempt touch down near a crater called Malapert A.
The crater was named after Charles Malapert, a Belgian astronomer who lived from 1581 to 1630.
During NASA's Apollo program, astronauts landed at various sites in the moon's equatorial region, but the south pole has been intriguing to scientists because water ice is thought to be relatively abundant in permanently shadowed craters.
In 2022, NASA unveiled 13 areas, all located near the moon's south pole, as potential landing sites for the agency's upcoming Artemis III mission, which will land the first woman and the first person of color on the moon. That flight is expected to launch in September 2026.
It's moon landing day!
A robotic spacecraft will attempt to become the first privately built craft to touch down on the moon. If successful, it will also be the first American spacecraft to touch down on the lunar surface in more than 50 years.
Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C lander, nicknamed Odysseus, is expected to touch down on the lunar surface at 4:24 p.m. ET. If all goes as planned, the lander will be the first American spacecraft on the moon since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972.
Odysseus will be targeting a landing site near a crater called Malapert A, close to the moon’s south pole.
Intuitive's spacecraft, nicknamed Odysseus, is on its way. This picture from shortly after its launch shows Earth in the background.
The U.S. hasn't landed anything on the moon in 50 years. That could change today.