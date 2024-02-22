Moon landing live updates: Odysseus attempts first U.S. lunar landing in 50 years

The landing time has shifted a few times today (and in days prior) as mission controllers have adjusted the spacecraft's orbit in preparation for its descent to the moon.

NASA announced that Intuitive Machines will add one extra orbit around the moon before attempting to land Odysseus on the surface. The maneuver will push the landing time back, with a new targeted touchdown of 6:24 p.m. ET.

Odysseus snapped this selfie shortly after it entered into orbit around the moon on Wednesday.

Odysseus' landing site explained

Intuitive Machines' lander will be targeting a landing site close to the moon's south pole. The spacecraft will attempt touch down near a crater called Malapert A.

The crater was named after Charles Malapert, a Belgian astronomer who lived from 1581 to 1630.

During NASA's Apollo program, astronauts landed at various sites in the moon's equatorial region, but the south pole has been intriguing to scientists because water ice is thought to be relatively abundant in permanently shadowed craters.

In 2022, NASA unveiled 13 areas, all located near the moon's south pole, as potential landing sites for the agency's upcoming Artemis III mission, which will land the first woman and the first person of color on the moon. That flight is expected to launch in September 2026.