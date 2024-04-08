Live updates: Total solar eclipse to cross North America today

Eclipse day has arrived!
A total solar eclipse — nicknamed the Great American Eclipse for its long path over North America — will be visible in the sky today over parts of Mexico, 15 U.S. states and eastern Canada.
If conditions are clear, tens of millions of people will be treated to stunning views as the moon passes between Earth and the sun and temporarily blocks the sun’s light.
Follow live updates below, with reporting from correspondents stationed in Texas, Arkansas, Indiana, Ohio, New York and elsewhere along the eclipse’s path.
Wishing everyone good weather and clear skies!
Cloudy skies forecast for some — but not all — in eclipse's path
NBC News’ meteorologist Michelle Grossman has the latest weather forecast for today’s total eclipse. The East Coast is looking pretty clear, but the Gulf Coast is predicted to have a lot of cloud cover.
Clouds and storms may potentially obscure views of today’s total solar eclipse in states along the path of totality in the southern Plains and the western Gulf Coast.
Around 20 million people in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma are at risk for severe weather at the start of the week, where multiple rounds of storms are forecast to start this afternoon. Very large hail will be the primary threat heading into today, with the threat shifting tomorrow across east Texas and Louisiana. Texas will see the most impact, with major cities including Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio in the path of the storms.
In Dallas, storms are forecast to start between 3 and 4 p.m. CT, after the eclipse is expected around 1:30 p.m. CT. In Kerrville and Junction, the storms could start between 1 and 2 p.m., but they would likely be isolated in nature and only just getting started by that time.
Eclipse is Texas’ first since 1878
DALLAS — For many lifelong Texans, this could be the first total solar eclipse they’ve seen — it’s the first to pass over the state since 1878.
The 2017 total solar eclipse, the last one visible in the U.S., crossed over an arc of states stretching from Oregon to South Carolina. But this time, parts of Texas (and other states, of course) get a chance to be in the shadow.
Totality starts at 1:27 p.m. local time in Eagle Pass, on the border with Mexico. It is expected to begin in Dallas at 1:40 p.m. and end at 1:44 p.m.
Let’s hope the weather cooperates.
Mother-daughter eclipse chasers plan to enjoy the event close to home
In 2017, Debra Ross and her daughter, Ella, drove 14 hours from their home in Rochester, New York, to rural Missouri to see the total solar eclipse.
Today, another total solar eclipse is passing right over their hometown.
Ross and her daughter are part of a community of eclipse chasers, people who travel across the world to experience these cosmic events. After today, the duo will have seen two solar eclipses and they plan to chase many more.
Ross said that her experience during the 2017 eclipse changed her life.
“In the minute and half of totality, I was only aware of four bodies in the entire universe,” she told NBC News. “The sun, the moon, the Earth and me. I got what all the hype was about and came out of that completely transformed.”
Ross, who is the co-chair of the American Astronomical Society’s eclipse task force, has been preparing for the eclipse in Rochester, which falls in the path of totality, for years.
“The excitement is absolutely palpable in Rochester,” she said.
Special glasses needed to safely view the eclipse
Glasses made specifically for looking at the sun offer the only safe way to view the eclipse directly.
“Eclipse glasses are very important to prevent photothermal injury to the retina, and not just any old glasses — they have to be eclipse glasses with the ISO 12312-2 filter,” said Dr. Nicole Bajic, a comprehensive ophthalmologist at the Cleveland Clinic Cole Eye Institute.
The glasses are “thousands of times darker” than sunglasses, according to NASA.
Without such precautions, watching the eclipse can cause permanent eye damage.
“It’s called solar retinopathy, and it’s damage to very sensitive, intricate cells that make up the retina, which is the lining of the back of the eye, and that’s what transmits light into electrical signals so that we can see what we see,” Bajic said. “And when we have damage from the sun to that tissue, we can get decreased vision and central blind spots in our vision.”
What is a total solar eclipse?
Today’s cosmic event is one of two types of eclipses: lunar and solar. So what makes a solar eclipse? NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah explains:
Where is the path of the eclipse?
Monday’s eclipse will traverse a wide swath of the country, with the entire continental U.S. seeing the moon at least partially block the sun.
A select path will get a total solar eclipse.
Your last-minute guide to the total solar eclipse
A total solar eclipse will cross North America today, offering millions a rare opportunity to see afternoon skies temporarily darken as the moon blocks the face of the sun.
Need to catch up quick? This guide will tell you what you need to know, including fun milestones to look for if you’re lucky enough to be in the path of totality and how to view the eclipse safely.
It's finally here!
Good morning and happy Great American Eclipse Day!
Our live updates throughout the day will include reporting from across NBC News as the eclipse crosses the country.