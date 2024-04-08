Live updates: Total solar eclipse to cross North America today

In 2017, Debra Ross and her daughter, Ella, drove 14 hours from their home in Rochester, New York, to rural Missouri to see the total solar eclipse.

Today, another total solar eclipse is passing right over their hometown.

Ross and her daughter are part of a community of eclipse chasers, people who travel across the world to experience these cosmic events. After today, the duo will have seen two solar eclipses and they plan to chase many more.

Ross said that her experience during the 2017 eclipse changed her life.

“In the minute and half of totality, I was only aware of four bodies in the entire universe,” she told NBC News. “The sun, the moon, the Earth and me. I got what all the hype was about and came out of that completely transformed.”

Ross, who is the co-chair of the American Astronomical Society’s eclipse task force, has been preparing for the eclipse in Rochester, which falls in the path of totality, for years.

“The excitement is absolutely palpable in Rochester,” she said.