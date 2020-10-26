Moon has more water than previously thought, scientists say

NASA has discovered water on the sunlit surface of the moon.

Water ice has been found on the moon before, in the coldest, darkest regions at the moon’s north and south poles. But the new finding suggests that water may be present across more of the lunar surface, beyond just areas that are cold and in shadow.

“This is exciting because the expectation is that any water present on a sunlit surface of the moon would not survive the lunar day,” Paul Hertz, director of the astrophysics division at NASA headquarters in Washington, D.C., said Monday during a press briefing.

NEWS: We confirmed water on the sunlit surface of the Moon for the 1st time using @SOFIAtelescope. We don’t know yet if we can use it as a resource, but learning about water on the Moon is key for our #Artemis exploration plans. Join the media telecon at https://t.co/vOGoSHt74c pic.twitter.com/7p2QopMhod — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) October 26, 2020

The discovery has important implications for human exploration, especially as NASA aims to fly astronauts back to the moon in 2024. Hertz said water on the moon could be used as a resource for astronaut crews, or as fuel for spacecraft traveling deeper into space, such as on future missions to Mars.

NASA’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, an airborne observatory, made the discovery of water molecules in Clavius Crater, one of the largest craters visible from Earth, in the moon’s southern hemisphere.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.