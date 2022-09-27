Photos show plumes from impact of NASA's DART collision with asteroid

Impact confirmed.

The dramatic moment when a NASA spacecraft intentionally flew head-on into an asteroid was captured by a tiny, Italian-built satellite that was designed to survey the aftermath of the cosmic collision.

Photos of NASA's DART probe slamming into a small and harmless asteroid known as Dimorphos were released Tuesday by L'Agenzia Spaziale Italiana, the Italian Space Agency. The images show Dimorphos and the larger, brighter asteroid that it orbits right before and immediately after the impact.

The intentional crash, which occurred Monday, was the world's first test of a planetary defense strategy that involves "nudging" an asteroid to permanently alter its trajectory. Dimorphos is located about 6.8 million miles from Earth and does not pose any threat to the planet.