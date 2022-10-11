NASA says it successfully changed asteroid’s path in test of planetary defense

A NASA spacecraft successfully changed an asteroid's orbit by intentionally smashing into it last month, agency officials confirmed Tuesday.

NASA said data obtained over the past two weeks showed that the DART probe's impact with a small, harmless space rock known as Dimorphos did manage to alter its trajectory.

The results of the cosmic collision are significant because it was the first real-life test of humanity's ability to protect the Earth from potentially catastrophic asteroids.

"All of us have a responsibility to protect our home planet," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement. "After all, it's the only one we have."

This imagery from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope from Oct. 8 shows the debris blasted from the surface of Dimorphos 285 hours after the asteroid was intentionally hit by NASA’s DART spacecraft on Sept. 26. NASA /ESA / STScI / Hubble

The DART mission (short for Double Asteroid Redirection Test) was a rare chance to test a key planetary defense strategy, offering scientists an opportunity to assess whether "nudging" an asteroid can actually change its orbit. The maneuver's success suggests that with enough warning, asteroid deflection could be a viable way to save the Earth from a potentially devastating collision with a space rock.

"NASA has proven we are serious as a defender of the planet," Nelson said, adding that the mission was "a watershed moment for planetary defense and all of humanity."