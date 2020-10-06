LONDON — Scientists Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez were awarded the Nobel Prize for physics on Tuesday for their groundbreaking discoveries about black holes.

The recipients' work has helped reveal "the darkest secrets of the universe," said Secretary-General Göran K. Hansson for the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

Penrose, a British mathematical physicist at the University of Oxford, has been rewarded "for the discovery that black hole formation is a robust prediction of the general theory of relativity,” the prize committee said.

He had "invented ingenious mathematical methods to explore Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity."

American astronomer Ghez, the fourth woman to ever win the prize in physics, and German astrophysicist Genzel were jointly awarded “for the discovery of a supermassive compact object at the centre of our galaxy,” the committee said.

“I hope I can inspire other young women into the field,” Ghez told the news conference by phone.

The prestigious prize was established by the Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who dictated in his will, would honor “those who, during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind.”

The physics prize has been awarded to 113 people between 1901 and 2019. Last year, it was delivered to a Canadian American cosmologist and two Swiss scientists for exploring the evolution of the universe and discovering a new kind of planet outside our solar system that orbits a sun-like star.

Winners are given a Nobel diploma, medal and prize money of 10 million Swedish kronor (more than $1.1 million).

Prizes in chemistry, literature, peace and economics will be announced over the next week.

