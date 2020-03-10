Researchers at Penn State discover a new type of pulsating star

A new type of pulsating star whose brightness oscillates over only one of the stars hemispheres has been discovered. The unusual behavior of the star was first noticed by citizen scientists inspecting data from NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS). The star is in a binary system and the gravitation pull of its companion star distorts its oscillations, according to an international team of astronomers.

Gabriel Pérez / SMM-IAC