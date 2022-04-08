To cheaply go: How falling launch costs fueled a thriving economy in orbit

In space, business is booming.

From joyrides for space tourists to science experiments in microgravity to giant “megaconstellations” of satellites that beam high-speed internet to the ground, a thriving ecosystem of goods and services has emerged in orbit around Earth and beyond.

The flurry of activity has been driven in recent decades by significantly lower costs to launch into space, the availability of smaller, cheaper components to build satellites and other spacecraft, and the growth of private space companies. It has revamped the orbital landscape, dramatically expanding access to the cosmos and fueling what is projected to grow into a trillion-dollar commercial space industry.

Companies that once had to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to put a satellite into orbit can now do the same for a fraction of that price. Smaller satellites and lower launch costs mean startups and students can sometimes launch projects for just a few thousand dollars.

“It’s a huge sea change from the former paradigm,” said Ariel Ekblaw, founder and director of the MIT Space Exploration Initiative.

Once a realm dominated by just a few spacefaring nations, the cosmos is opening up to nascent space programs around the world, to entrepreneurs and innovators, to commercial companies and even to students. Yet alongside the numerous benefits to society, increasing access to space and supporting an economy in orbit comes with its share of challenges, including how to balance a growing industry with the safe and sustainable use of outer space.

“How can we make sure that we are taking advantage of the opportunities but also be well aware of the responsibility that comes with that?” Ekblaw said.

Falling costs, rising interest

In recent years, as it became more affordable to send satellites and other objects into orbit, access to the cosmos was democratized, said Josef Koller, a systems director for the Center for Space Policy and Strategy at The Aerospace Corp.

“Twenty years ago, space launches were a very government-dominated capability,” Koller said. “Now, there’s much more room to innovate.”

The emergence of new commercial launch providers, such as SpaceX and Rocket Lab, created a competitive market that drove down the price of rides to space.

Rocket Lab, an aerospace company founded in New Zealand and headquartered in Long Beach, California, debuted its Electron rocket in 2018. The company provides launches to Earth orbit for small satellites, which range from CubeSats roughly the size of a loaf of bread to minifridge-sized spacecraft that weigh less than 1,100 pounds. Rocket Lab charges around $5 million per flight, a cost that works out to roughly $10,000 per pound of payload.

SpaceX offers even more competitive pricing for rides aboard its medium-lift Falcon 9 rocket. The company typically charges around $62 million per launch, or around $1,200 per pound of payload to reach low-Earth orbit. Last month, however, SpaceX announced that it will raise the price of its products and services due to inflation, with a Falcon 9 launch now costing $67 million, a roughly 8 percent increase.

Still, the price represents a steep decline compared to more traditional options. NASA’s space shuttles, which were retired in 2011, cost an average of $1.6 billion per flight, or nearly $30,000 per pound of payload (in 2021 dollars) to reach low-Earth orbit, according to an analysis by the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Russia’s workhorse Soyuz rockets, on the other hand, can cost anywhere from $53 million to $225 million per launch, working out to more than $8,000 per pound of payload to reach Earth orbit.