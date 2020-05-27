SpaceX launch today: The countdown begins, but stormy weather looms

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

SpaceX is set to launch its first astronaut crew into orbit Wednesday afternoon, a flight that marks the return of human spaceflight from U.S. soil for the first time in nearly a decade.

The countdown to launch is underway. Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are scheduled to lift off aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center at 4:33 p.m. ET on a test flight to the International Space Station. The historic launch will be the first time that NASA astronauts have flown to the orbiting lab in a commercially built spacecraft.

It will also be the first time that human passengers are launched into orbit from the U.S. since NASA retired its space shuttle fleet in 2011.

"Our country has been through a lot," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said Tuesday in a news briefing. "But this is a unique moment when all of America can take a moment and look at our country do something stunning again, and that is to launch American astronauts on an American rocket from American soil to the space station."



NASA is, however, monitoring weather reports at the Florida launch site that may delay proceedings. The Air Force's 45th Space Wing, which oversees space launch operations from the East Coast, currently forecasts a 40 percent chance that clouds or stormy weather will violate established launch safety guidelines. If that happens, NASA and SpaceX will have another opportunity to send the Crew Dragon capsule into orbit on Saturday.

After lifting off, Behnken and Hurley will spend around 19 hours orbiting the Earth before their capsule makes its rendezvous with the space station. If all goes according to plan Wednesday, the spacecraft is expected to dock at around 11:29 a.m. ET Thursday.

The test flight is the last major milestone for SpaceX under NASA's Commercial Crew Program, which was designed to foster partnerships between the agency and private companies to develop new spacecraft for routine trips to the space station.

After NASA shuttered its space shuttle program, the agency was forced to buy rides to the space station aboard Russian capsules and rockets. If SpaceX's launch is successful, American astronauts may soon have a new way to travel to and from the orbiting outpost.

SpaceX has spent the past six years building and testing its Crew Dragon capsule. For years, the company has used an uncrewed version of the spacecraft to ferry supplies to the space station, but this will be SpaceX's first launch with humans onboard.

The company received more than $3 billion from NASA to develop the capsule under the Commercial Crew Program. NASA also awarded more than $4.5 billion to Boeing to design a rival capsule known as the CST-100 Starliner.

The idea is to allow NASA to contract out standard flights to the space station while the agency focuses on other science and exploration goals.

If successful, the test flight could bolster the nascent private spaceflight industry and help pave the way for other commercial ventures, including missions to the moon or Mars.

"The goal is for NASA to be a customer," Bridenstine said this month in a news briefing. "We want a very robust commercial marketplace in low-Earth orbit."