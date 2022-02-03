'Rocked': NASA scientists brave bumpy flights into winter storms

Brian Bernth’s government once asked him to fly into combat. On Saturday, it sent him barreling into the maw of a blizzard — in the name of science.

Last weekend, as a nor’easter dumped more than 30 inches of snow over some New England towns, Bernth, a former Marine corporal who is now a chief of flight operations with NASA, spent more than nine hours darting in and out of the storm in a Lockheed P-3 Orion.

In the cabin, nine scientists were strapped into their seats, measuring the storm with various instruments. No one had expected a smooth ride, but the journey got surprisingly sporty.

“We got rocked,” Bernth said, comparing the G-forces the passengers and crew experienced to riding a roller coaster while blindfolded. “Did we have a few people get sick? Yeah.”

The flight was one of more than a dozen piloted for IMPACTS (the Investigation of Microphysics and Precipitation for Atlantic Coast-Threatening Snowstorms), a NASA project to collect data below, above and smack-dab in the center of damaging snowstorms.

The effort, which involves dozens of scientists and will collect three seasons of data from winter storms, aims to untangle the complex forces behind snowfall, improve weather models and help researchers better measure snow from satellites in space.

Last weekend’s nor’easter canceled flights, forced power outages and tangled traffic throughout the Northeast. It was the hammering storm researchers had been waiting for.

“We want the whole gamut, but we really want something like we got over the weekend,” said Lynn McMurdie, a University of Washington research associate professor of atmospheric sciences and the principal investigator for the IMPACTS project. Researchers could fly again Thursday, as a storm brings snow to the Midwest.

The IMPACTS scientists are trying to understand how, exactly, snow is formed within the powerful storms that form along the Eastern Seaboard. Why does one community get a foot and a half when a neighboring town gets a few inches?

Snow hardly falls like a blanket. Instead, its distribution is patchwork — uneven and variable. Bands of intense snowfall often develop within storms, but researchers don’t have a full understanding of how the processes work.