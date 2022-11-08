Amazon’s early Black Friday savings are officially here. Following the retailer’s Prime Early Access Sale last month — a second Prime Day-like event that gave Prime members special deals ahead of the holiday shopping season — Amazon has now joined other major retailers like Walmart, Target and Best Buy in releasing early Black Friday deals. The retailer is offering sales on items across shopping categories, ranging from tech devices and kitchen appliances to beauty and fashion items.

Unlike Prime Day and the most recent Prime Early Access Sale, anyone can shop Amazon’s Black Friday deals (although the retailer does offer some exclusive deals for Prime members). Another thing to know: Prime members can sign up for an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card to earn 5% cash back on all purchases at Amazon and Whole Foods, along with other perks — here’s what to know before signing up for Amazon’s credit card according to Select’s money experts.

Amazon Black Friday 2022: The best early deals

Below, we rounded up some of the best deals from Amazon’s early Black Friday event based on our previous coverage and Select reader interest. To ensure the quality of each deal, we used price trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Keepa and Honey to ensure that each product is at its lowest price in three months. Some items were also available at the same low price during the retailer’s Prime Day-like sales event in mid-October.

Lowest price ever

4.4-star average rating from 19,037 reviews on Amazon

FitBit’s Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker is compatible with both iPhones and Android devices and lets you track your exercise, sleep, health metrics and more. It has a water-resistant design and a rechargeable battery that lasts for up to five days, according to the brand. Your purchase also includes a 6-month trial of the FitBit Premium membership, which provides additional features like personalized health insights and workout classes.

4.7-star average rating from 81,759 reviews on Amazon

The Cosori Pro II air fryer includes a 5.8-quart basket and lets you choose a cooking time up to 60 minutes and a temperature up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit using its digital display, according to the brand. You can also choose from 12 one-touch cooking functions that automatically adjust the settings to cook things like steak, chicken, seafood and vegetables. Other basic cooking settings include toast, bake, preheat, keep warm and more.

4.8-star average rating from 19,350 reviews on Amazon

The Bowflex SelectTech 552 is an expert-recommended set of adjustable dumbbells. They have circular weights and can be adjusted from 5 pounds to 52.5 pounds by placing the dumbbells on the included resting tray and twisting the selection dial to adjust, according to the brand. Bowflex’s SelectTech dumbbells also work with the Bowflex SelectTech app, which lets you manually keep track of your reps.

4.7-star average rating from 32,533 reviews on Amazon

23andMe is an at-home DNA test kit that reviews your genetic data to provide more than 150 personalized health reports, including your personal ancestry, inherited health conditions, genetic weight and more. The test requires you to send a saliva sample to the 23andMe lab using a prepaid package and you’ll get results back in five to six weeks, according to the company.

4.5-star average rating from 2,980 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite bread makers, this option from Hamilton Beach offers 14 programmed settings, which allow you to make everything from breads and artisan dough to cakes and jams. You can bake 1-, 1 ½- or 2-pound loaves and choose between three crust shades, according to the brand. Hamilton Beach says the included bread pan is dishwasher-safe, and the machine comes with a measuring cup, spoon, kneading paddle and paddle removing tool.

4.5-star average rating from 75,259 reviews on Amazon

This wireless keyboard and mouse combo from Logitech — which makes some of our favorite gaming mice and webcams — work with any Windows computer, according to the brand. The brand says its keyboard has a low profile, spill-resistant design and a 36-month battery life, while the mouse can last for up to 12 months.

4.7-star average rating from 10,573 reviews on Amazon

This All-Clad two-piece cookware set comes with an 8- and 10-inch frying pan, both of which are nonstick, have an anti-warp stainless steel base and are oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand. Though these frying pans are dishwasher-safe, the brand recommends hand washing them to preserve the nonstick coating.

4.8-star average rating from 35,765 reviews on Amazon

This portable speaker from Bose has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, a battery life of up to 6 hours on a single charge and can pair to devices within 30 feet using Bluetooth, according to the brand. The speaker also comes with a tear-resistant silicone strap that lets you secure it to your backpack, handlebars, cooler and more when you want to take it on-the-go.

Best Amazon Black Friday 2022 sales to shop

Here are some of the best sales to shop for during Amazon’s Black Friday sale that we think you’ll want to know about. Sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

Do you need a Prime membership to shop Amazon’s Black Friday deals?

It’s well known that Prime Day — Amazon’s most popular sale event of the year that typically occurs in the summer — and its most recent mid-October iteration is only open to Prime members. But there’s no rush to sign up if you don’t have a membership this November: Similar to retailers like Target and Walmart, Amazon opens its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to everyone regardless of their Prime status.

However, there are certain benefits to having a Prime membership that’ll ensure you score the best deals of the season. Amazon offers exclusive savings just for Prime members during its Black Friday sale on items across tech, beauty, home decor and more. Prime members also get unique benefits like free one- and two-day shipping, free same-day delivery and access to Audible Premium Plus, Prime Video, Amazon Photos and more.

