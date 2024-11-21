Amazon has officially kicked off its Black Friday sales. The retailer is currently offering notable deals on giftable tech, beauty essentials, kitchen appliances and more through Nov. 29. Amazon joins several retailers, including Target and Best Buy, currently offering their best prices of the season (and many items at their lowest price ever).

I’ve been covering Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals as an editor at NBC Select for over four years. To find the best early Black Friday deals on Amazon, I combed through sales actually worth shopping for right now on the site. I’ll frequently update this list in the coming weeks with new deals and the most recent prices.

SKIP AHEAD Best early Amazon Black Friday deals | More early Amazon Black Friday sales | Best Black Friday sales at other retailers | How I picked the best early Amazon Black Friday deals | Why trust NBC Select?

Best early Amazon Black Friday deals

Each deal I recommend below is highly rated and at least 20% off. I ran deals through price trackers to make sure they’re at their lowest price in at least three months. (Editor’s note: Some products are the same price as they were during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, which was held in early October.)

For more information on our editorial team and how we choose products, check out this page.

4.7-star average rating from 565,368 reviews on Amazon

Use this smart plug to control gadgets around your home like air purifiers, fans and more using voice commands or the Alexa app. The plug fits into any standard outlet and is compact enough to free your second outlet.

4.7-star average rating from 108,636 reviews on Amazon

This 60-piece set comes with 30 different-sized plastic storage containers and accompanying lids. Each container is microwave-, dishwasher- and freezer-safe. The lids and bases snap together, so you can easily store them away.

4.3-star average rating from 2,318 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The Oura Ring Gen3 is one of our favorite wearable fitness trackers, and it’s currently at its lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday. The ring helps you track your sleep, exercise, stress levels, heart rate and more. You can track everything via the Oura app (for access to more features, you can opt for a $5.99 monthly subscription). The Oura Ring is made from durable titanium and is water-resistant.

4.6-star average rating from 90,131 reviews on Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips are one of our favorite at-home teeth-whitening products. This pack includes 20 treatments that you can use once a day for 30 minutes (plus two 1-hour express treatments. The strips brighten your teeth over time and keep them white for at least 12 months, according to the brand.

4.8-star average rating from 73,908 reviews on Amazon

This 30-ounce Yeti tumbler is vacuum-insulated to keep drinks at the temperature you want for hours. The sliding lid has magnets to prevent your drink from leaking while you’re on the go. The tumbler is also durable enough to withstand the dishwasher without peeling or cracking, according to the brand. Select colors are on sale for Black Friday.

4.8-star average rating from 1,413 reviews on Amazon

This personal water filter cleans out parasites, microplastics and impurities from your water as you sip through the top mouthpiece. It’s slim and lightweight, so you can easily take it on hikes, camping and other outdoor adventures.

4.7-star average rating from 43,584 reviews on Amazon

You can plug the Fire Stick into your TV’s HDMI port to stream movies, TV shows, music and more. The remote has built-in Amazon Alexa, so you can control it using your voice, plus 16GB of storage to download even more streaming apps, games and other content on your device.

4.3-star average rating from 64,125 reviews on Amazon

This water flosser has a 7-ounce removable water reservoir and a 360-degree rotating tip to clean even hard-to-reach back teeth. It has three pressure settings and four tips, which you can store in the included travel case. The water flosser is magnetically attached to the charging base, and a charge lasts up to four weeks, according to the brand. It also has the American Dental Association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance.

4.7-star average rating from 69,726 reviews on Amazon

You can ask this smart speaker to play music, give you weather reports, control smart appliances and more using your voice. It’s compatible with most smart home devices, including smart plugs, lights and kitchen gadgets. The Echo Pop is compact, so it fits comfortably on your nightstand, mantle and other small spaces around your home.

4.7-star average rating from 8,773 reviews on Amazon

This Playstation 5 is one of our favorite gaming consoles, but it's also one of the heavier options. This PS5 Slim, which launched late last year, weighs around 5.7 pounds, making it about 30% smaller in volume and nearly 2 pounds lighter than the original PS5, according to the brand. It also has 1000GB of storage (more than the original's 825 GB). Though this isn’t quite 20% off, the console is currently at its lowest price ever, so we still consider it a noteworthy deal.

4.5-star average rating from 90,441 reviews on Amazon

The Bissell Little Green Machine is an expert-recommended carpet cleaner and won an NBC Select Pet Award for best stain remover. Using a spray and suction mechanism, the machine removes messes from carpets, upholstery, car interiors and more. It also comes with attachments like a stain trapper for pet messes and a self-cleaning hose to rinse it out after each use.

4.2-star average rating from 333 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The newest Kindle model has 32GB of storage and lets you access millions of titles. The 7-inch display avoids glares and automatically adjusts lightning, so you can read at night or in the brightest sunlight, according to the brand. It’s water-resistant, has a thin design and a single charge lasts up to 12 weeks, according to Amazon.

4.2-star average rating from 2,235 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Dyson’s Ball Animal vacuums are some of our favorites for cleaning pet hair. The vacuum has a rolling brush that picks up hair and prevents it from tangling, according to the brand. It comes with several attachments, including a mattress cleaning tool and a compact tool to reach smaller spots in your home. Plus, it automatically adjusts suction power for different floor types.

4.0-star average rating from 434 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Samsung’s Frame TV blends into your home’s decor by doubling as a smart TV and a piece of art. You can browse from over 2,500 famous art pieces to display on the TV’s 50-inch screen. Plus, the matte screen has a glare-free finish, which means the image looks like it’s printed on the screen, according to the brand. The TV connects to WiFi and gives you access to streaming apps, games and other smart features. It also comes with a slim-fit wall mount.

4.6-star average rating from 74,602 reviews on Amazon

This Cosrx serum, which is one of our favorite facial essences, has snail mucin to hydrate the skin and address fine lines, according to experts in our guide to snail mucin. It’s lightweight and suitable for all skin types, experts say.

4.5-star average rating from 74,347 reviews on Amazon

The Soundcore Life Q30 is one of our favorite budget-friendly over-ear headphones. They’re slim, lightweight and come with active noise cancellation, transparency mode, a folding design and a travel case. You can play over 50 hours of music in noise-canceling mode or 70 hours in standard mode, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 131,755 reviews on Amazon

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly comforter and duvet insert set, consider this highly rated Linenspa option. It’s made from soft microfiber material and down alternative fill, plus has box stitching to prevent the fill from clumping or shifting to one side, according to the brand. It’s machine-washable and has eight built-in corner and side loops to keep the duvet insert in place.

Best early Amazon Black Friday sales

Here are the best early Amazon Black Friday sales to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Best Black Friday sales at other retailers

Target: Up to 50% off products sitewide during Target Deal Days, plus 50% off a Target Circle 360 membership through Dec. 2 Walmart: 50% off a Walmart+ membership through Dec. 2 Best Buy: Save on select smart TVs, headphones and other tech Chewy: Up to 50% off pet food, toys, beds and more Home Depot: Up to 40% off kitchen appliances, tools and more through Dec. 4 Wayfair: Up to 70% home decor, furniture, appliances and more Macy’s: Up to 70% off clothing, footwear, accessories home decor and more Nordstrom: Up to 40% off designer clothing and accessories Dermstore: Up to 30% off using code JOY through Dec. 2 Old Navy: Up to 50% off sitewide Casper: Up to 30% off mattresses Brooklinen: Up 25% off sitewide Gamestop: Up to 50% off select video games

How I found the best early Amazon Black Friday deals

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I also included products the NBC Select staff tested, including Wellness Award, Travel Award, Pet Award, Bed & Bath Award and Giftable Tech Award winners. All the deals I recommend are at least 20% off and highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews. When possible, I ran deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure products are at their lowest price in at least three months.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an updates editor for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Prime Day and more for four years. For this article, I gathered deals on highly rated and NBC Select reader-favorite products that are at least 20% off and at their lowest price in at least three months.

