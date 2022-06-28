Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Amazon’s annual Prime Day sales event is inching closer: For 48 hours starting on July 12, Prime members will get access to substantial deals on tech, home appliances, toys and more. Amazon is dropping early Prime Day deals in the weeks leading up to the event, mostly on Amazon-branded tech products like Fire TVs, gaming devices and smart glasses as well as highly rated Wi-Fi systems. Below, we rounded up some of the best deals we’re seeing, using the price tracker CamelCamelCamel to ensure the discounts are actually worth it. (Since Amazon created it in 2015, Prime Day has come to dominate summer sales events across the world.)

We’ll be updating our coverage throughout the coming weeks, as Amazon is set to drop more deals in the lead-up to Prime Day.

Best early Prime Day deals

We chose the following deals based on high ratings from shoppers and our previous coverage.

This mesh Wi-Fi system can handle over 100 devices, according to the brand. It has connectivity at three bands: the 2.4-, 5- and 6-gigahertz bands — the Eero Pro 6E is the company’s first Wi-Fi 6E system, which means it can access parts of the wireless spectrum that the FCC had previously restricted for Wi-Fi 6 systems. It can handle network speeds up to 2.3 gigabits per second: 1.3 gigabits per second for wireless devices and 1 gigabit per second for wired devices.

This 55-inch 4K smart TV comes with the Fire TV platform built-in. It has an LED display and comes with support for HDR10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus audio. The TV also includes hands-free voice control with Alexa and 3 HDMI inputs to connect more devices like gaming systems.

These prescription-ready glasses come with Alexa, so you can make calls, listen to music and even control your smart home devices, according to Amazon. The battery provides over 2 hours of talk time, media playback and Alexa use, as well as 4 hours of straight listening on a single charge, the brand says. If you don't need a prescription, you can also opt for their UV400 polarized lenses or lenses that filter blue light. The frames also have IPX4 splash resistance.

If you play games on Amazon’s gaming platform, Luna, the retailer has a controller specifically made for Luna games that works on several different devices. On compatible devices, you can connect the controller via the cloud — you can also play non-Luna games on certain devices with a Bluetooth or USB connection, Amazon says. The controller has voice control capabilities with Alexa and requires either two AA batteries or a USB-C cable.

This set of outdoor string lights features 16 LED bulbs on a 48-foot-long cord. According to Amazon, the bulbs have a life of 15,000 hours, so they’ll last for 13.7 years if used for 3 hours per day. Based on that same 3-hour-per-day use, the brand says the lights cost just $1.93 per year to run.

This 43-Inch smart TV comes with 4K resolution and the Fire TV platform for viewing streaming services. The TV uses and an LED display and, like the Omni Series TV we highlighted above, comes with support for HDR10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus audio. It comes with three HDMI ports for connecting devices and an Alexa voice control remote.

This bundle includes the Luna Controller we highlighted above and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, which you can use to watch TV shows and movies and stream your favorite games in 4K resolution. You can pair the Luna controller and Fire TV Stick 4K together via Bluetooth.

More Amazon sales

Here are some other sales on Amazon right now that we think you’d be interested in:

