April is officially behind us and we’re taking a look at what our readers were most interested in last month. With spring in full swing, we looked into durable umbrellas to keep you dry and recommended our favorite gardening tools, gardening shears and more. We also helped readers gear up for Mother’s Day, which falls on May 14 this year, by recommending personalized offerings, cooking gifts, budget picks and more.
To get more specific, here are the most purchased products we covered in April.
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream
- 4.8-star average rating from 115,025 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The best body lotions for keeping skin hydrated
Nioxin Kit System
- 4.4-star average rating from 24,248 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The best shampoos and treatments for thinning hair
Temptations Classic Crunchy and Soft Cat Treats
- 4.9-star average rating from 9,429 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The best cat treats in 2023
CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion
- 4.7-star average rating from 14,615 reviews at Ulta
- Learn more: The best lotions for eczema
MLVOC Travel Pillow
- 4.4-star average rating from 28,663 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 11 top-rated travel pillows for long trips in 2023
Kitchen Gizmo Snap ‘n’ Strain
- 4.5-star average rating from 32,291 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 11 best Amazon kitchen tools under $25
The Ordinary Azelaic Acid Serum
- 4.4-star average rating from 1,024 reviews at Target
- Learn more: Everything dermatologists want you to know about azelaic acid
CHI Original 1-inch Digital Ceramic Iron
- 4.6-star average rating from 843 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 8 best flat irons of 2023
AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)
- 4.7-star average rating from 23,989 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The best workout earbuds for running, training and fitness
Megababe Thigh Rescue Anti-Chafe Stick
- 4.6-star average rating from 847 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The best anti-chafing sticks and products for thick thighs
Wavytalk Ionic Hair Dryer
- 4.5-star average rating from 4,407 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 11 best blow dryers for every hair type
Blueland Laundry Starter Set
- 4.7-star average rating from 3,993 reviews at Blueland
- Learn more: How to shop for the best eco-friendly laundry detergents
