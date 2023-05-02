IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

April bestsellers: Readers' favorite kitchen tools, moisturizers and more

We compiled the most purchased items we covered last month, including thinning hair shampoos, cat treats, travel pillows and more.
Here’s what readers bought last month.Amazon; Sephora; Blue Land
By Shari Uyehara

April is officially behind us and we’re taking a look at what our readers were most interested in last month. With spring in full swing, we looked into durable umbrellas to keep you dry and recommended our favorite gardening tools, gardening shears and more. We also helped readers gear up for Mother’s Day, which falls on May 14 this year, by recommending personalized offerings, cooking gifts, budget picks and more.

To get more specific, here are the most purchased products we covered in April.

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

Nioxin Kit System

Temptations Classic Crunchy and Soft Cat Treats

CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion

MLVOC Travel Pillow

Kitchen Gizmo Snap ‘n’ Strain

The Ordinary Azelaic Acid Serum

CHI Original 1-inch Digital Ceramic Iron

AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

Megababe Thigh Rescue Anti-Chafe Stick

Wavytalk Ionic Hair Dryer

Blueland Laundry Starter Set

Shari Uyehara

Shari Uyehara is the manager of editorial operations of Select on NBC News.