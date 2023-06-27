The NBC Select Pet Awards round up our favorite pet products of the year. We’ve spent weeks trying dozens of beds, crates, dental chews and stuffed toys with our furry friends and interviewing experts across pet grooming, treats, toys and sleeping essentials. Many of our winners are available on Amazon, and with an Amazon Prime membership, you may be able to get your favorites with two-day shipping.

Below, we rounded up Pet award winners across product categories that are available on Amazon, including pet carriers for your next vacation to an automatic pet feeder to take care of your pet while you’re away.

Find even more Select Best for Your Pet Award winners in our cleaning, care, play and food categories, as well as winners under $25. To see a full list of our winners, visit Select’s Best for Your Pet Awards homepage.

SKIP AHEAD Care | Cleaning | Play | Food

How we chose our winners

First and foremost, our editors compiled all Select’s pet content across play, care, food and cleaning categories. From there, we chose products that were featured in our articles and did a competitive market research analysis on new and additional products, including ones that are expert-recommended and highly rated.

Products underwent a five-week trial period before being selected as our favorite in their respective category. We utilized our editors as shopping and trying experts, along with medical professionals, who provided us with information and advice they give their pet patients and parents. For sensitive product categories like dog food, cat treats, etc., our team relied exclusively on our pets’ previous experience and the recommendations from our medical experts.

When we look at any products, especially pet items, we look at them comprehensively. To be our favorite in a category requires fulfilling a multitude of our readers’ needs. We want to provide products that perform well, but we also want to share ones that allow our readers to upgrade their lives. Among other things, we specifically looked at price, ingredients and overall quality and effectiveness. Each category required different criteria to consider during our trial period.

Select Best for Your Pet winners on Amazon

Care

Award: Best Bed | Pet Type: Dog

This washable dog bed is made from breathable polyester fabric. “The material is so comfortable and supportive, and the bed cradles Chance’s body,” says Select associate updates editor Zoe Mallin. Since Chance is a bigger dog — weighing nearly 120 pounds — finding a good dog bed that can support his body us not the easiest. Mallin also likes the bolster around the bed: “It adds an additional layer of support while cocooning him inside the bed and making him feel safe.”

Award: Best Crate | Type: Collapsible

We like this crate for multiple reasons: “It’s so easy to assemble and disassemble — it doesn’t require any hardware and simply pops into a structured crate shape by just twisting a handle and lifting it up,” says Select updates editor Mili Godio. This also makes it very travel friendly, and the added top handle makes it easy to take on the go, according to Godio. “ I also love the removable bottom tray, which makes it easy to clean up any messes from food, dirt, saliva and more,” says Godio.

Award: Best Camera | Type: Stationary View

If you want to keep an eye on your pet while you’re gone, try the Pet Cubes Bites 2 Lite. Select social editor Sadhana Daruvari likes this camera for its stellar audio and video quality. “My favorite feature was the wide view,” she says. “ I was blown away by how much of my apartment the camera was able to capture.” The 160-degree camera also has night vision, a treat dispenser and two-way audio so you can speak to your pet while you’re away.

Award: Best Camera | Type: 360 View

Furbo’s 360 camera is easy to install, has decent video quality and features a non-intrusive design, according to Select manager of editorial operations Shari Uyehara. “One of the best features is that the Furbo will let us know if he [Loki] is making noises or even being restless, something we relied on while he was a puppy,” she says. The Furbo app is useful too and allows multiple people to check on the camera if you’re away, according to Uyehara.

Award: Best Nail Grinder | Pet Type: Dog

This nail grinder is a favorite of Molly Bissantz, owner and groomer at Grooming by Molly. It has two speeds to trim your pet’s nails and is best for small and medium-sized pets, according to the brand. It’s also rechargeable and cordless, adding to its ease of use.

Award: Best Brush | Pet Type: Cat

If your cat can tolerate it, this is a great brush to use, according to our staff testers. “Lola’s fur looks a lot less scraggly and she hasn't been shedding as much since we started using this,” says commerce photo editor Vivian Lee. Lola is a medium-sized domestic short-haired cat. It’s also easy to use and clean, according to our staff testers.

Award: Best Brush | Pet Type: Dog

You can use the Maxpower Planet Pet Brush to get any tangles out that a slicker brush typically can’t, according to Godio. “The durable, stainless steel teeth on each side are curved, so they get each individual tangle and mat in Bella’s curly, hard-to-tame coat that other combs simply can’t,” she says. The brush also prevents mats from forming in her 5-year-old Havachon in the first place, according to Godio.

Award: Best Dog Shampoo | Skin Type: Sensitive

This shampoo uses a hypoallergenic formula which Godio says is great for Bella’s sensitive skin. “[It’s] very effective at cleaning her coat, providing hydration and leaving it smelling good, looking clean and feeling soft,” she says. Use this shampoo with the Earthbud conditioner for extra hydration and a long-lasting scent on your dog’s fur, says Godio.

Award: Best Moisturizer

This moisturizer can help heal your pup’s cracked paws, according to the brand. The balm also alleviates redness and reduces pain, according to the senior associate of commerce operations Donna Pilikyan. It can be applied on cuts and hot spots too, according to Musher’s Secret.

Award: Best Dental Chews | Pet Type: Dog

“OraVet dental hygiene chews are great dental products for dogs that are firm enough to help clean the teeth and contain delmopinol hydrochloride, which helps to reduce plaque build-up in the mouth,” says Dr. Zach Coston a veterinarian at Dutch. These chews are made for dogs six months or older and can even help fight bad breath, according to the brand.

Award: Best Dental Chews | Pet Type: Cat

“Greeniesare also great dental treats for your cat, as long as they actually crunch them and don't swallow them whole,” says Nicole Savageau, a veterinarian with The Vets. You can choose between salmon and catnip flavors, and each treat carries less than two calories, according to the brand.

Award: Best Dental Chews | Pet Type: Cat

“Virbac C.E.T Intellident cat dental treats help to mechanically clean a cat’s teeth when they chew on them,” says Dr. Coston. They have no artificial preservatives or flavors, and have a low fat content too, according to Virbac.

Award: Best Carrier | Type: Affordable

This collapsible pet carrier has mesh panels for ventilation and can fit pets up to eight pounds, according to the brand. Uyehara uses it for her 2-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Loki. “[It’s] very easy access for Loki to walk in and lay down comfortably,” says Uyehara. “He uses this whenever he travels on the plane and is able to comfortably shift position during the flight.” It has a detachable carrying strap too so you can sling it across your shoulders.

Award: Best Carrier | Pet Type: Cat

This carrier is very sturdy and can easily support heavier cats, up to 20 pounds, according to the brand. “It has a front entrance and a top entrance which makes it easier to get my big boy (15-pound short-haired cat) in,” says Rodriguez. It has a leash attachment as well, and a back zipped pocket that can hold treats or your cardholder and keys.

Cleaning

Award: Best Stain Remover | Type: Spot Cleaner

Woolite can remove stains within 30 seconds, according to the brand. Malin recently used this stain remover to get a blood stain off of her carpet after her cat, Wanda, scratched her. “You can’t tell there was ever a stain on the carpet, and it didn't damage my rug or make it look different whatsoever,” she says. It’s also easy to use, thanks to its small pour spout which allows you to target stains, according to Mallin.

Award: Best Stain Remover | Type: Machine

“The little green cleaner left my carpet [looking] like new and I like that you can actually see how much dirt and grime it extracts in the water tank,” says Rodriguez. It uses both spray and suction to combat stains and can lift messes from carpets, upholstery and car interiors, according to the brand.

Award: Best Litter | Type: Multi-Cat

“My favorite thing about this litter is that it gives off very little dust, minimizing sneezing and allergies for me,” says Rodriguez. She’s been using this litter for over two years now with two short-haired cats: Luna and Enzo. The litter also forms solid clumps that don’t break apart for easy cleanup, according to Rodriguez.

Award: Best Litter Box | Type: Top Entry

This litter box is a great way to keep all your cat's bathroom needs out of sight. It’s also very easy to clean: “The lid comes off extremely easily and the tub itself is small enough that dumping out the old litter is a breeze,” says CNBC Select money reporter Jason Stauffer. Since cats jump in and out of the litter box, our testers did say that sometimes they can track litter onto the lids, but that it was very minimal.

Play

Award: Best Ball | Pet Type: Dog

Chuckit’s ultra ball can be used to play fetch with your pet. The medium-sized ball was a little too big for Daruvari’s 10-pound Maltipoo Bandit but she did say that it was very durable. “Bandit didn’t play with it as much as his other ball toy, but he did throw it around the apartment quite a bit,” she says. “There were no signs of damage on the ball.” While this size might not be best for a small dog, she says it might be better suited to a bigger pet. Make sure to pick a different ball size, depending on the size and weight of your pet.

Award: Best Stuffed Toy | Pet Type: Dog

This squeaky dog toy can be played or snuggled with, according to Malin and her dog, Chance. “The toy doesn't have a lot of stuffing and it’s kind of floppy, which I think Chance likes,” says Malin. It also has a chew-resistant lining for durability, according to the brand. “I pulled on it and didn't notice gaps in the seams, which is a good sign,” she says. Since it offers auditory feedback this toy should also keep your pet entertained for longer, according to the brand.

Award: Best Cat Furniture | Type: Cat Tree

Ever since Malin added this cat tree to her apartment, her cat stopped climbing things she’s not supposed to — like wall hangings. There are multiple levels, including an enclosed space where your pet can sleep, dangling ball toys and scratch posts. Assembly is easy too: “It took me about half an hour and I was able to do it by myself,” says Malin. “It’s super stable and does not rock or sway at all when Wanda jumps on it.”

Award: Best Laser Toy | Pet type: Cat

This laser cat toy can keep your furry friend company while you’re gone. “It turns on and off at different intervals and I can switch it on before I leave for work so it can occupy her while I’m gone,” says Mallin. It also has an auto shut-off feature and can be connected via USB cable or through AA batteries.

Award: Best Stuffed Toy | Pet type: Cat

“When I brought this banana toy home, my 8-year-old cat started acting like a kitten again,” says Select editorial director Lauren Swanson. “ He played with it so much overnight that I couldn't sleep — all I could hear for hours was the banana thudding on the ground and then four little paws scurrying to chase after it.” The toy is filled with organic catnip and is handmade.

Award: Best Puzzle Toy | Pet type: Cat

There are 16 hidden treat compartments in this toy to keep your cat entertained. “ I usually only put two or three treats in it at a time so she [Wanda] has to figure out which door is the right one to move,” says Malin. “You can also distract your cat with this if you’re working from home, or can set it up before you leave for a couple of hours, which makes sure they have something to play with while you’re out.”

Award: Best Teaser Toy | Pet type: Cat

This fabric rainbow-colored ribbon is designed to catch your pet’s attention and keep them active, according to the brand. “My favorite thing about this charmer is that it is felt and not ribbon/string which tends to break and fray,” says Rodriguez. “Enzo will literally carry this wand around with him.” It’s very durable, and the fabric ribbon has stayed “securely attached to the handle” over the testing period, according to Malin.

Award: Best harness | Type: No-pull

This adjustable harness would be a good choice if your dog is used to pulling you along on your walks. “She [Bella] walked by my side the entire time, didn’t pull toward other dogs, pigeons or people as much as she normally would, and walked at a steady pace,” says Godio. It’s available in multiple sizes, so be sure to pick a size that aligns with the girth of your pet, according to the brand.

Food, according to experts

Award: Best Dog Food | Type: Dry

Royan Canin was an award winner as our experts highlighted that the brand has board-certified veterinary nutritionists on staff who ensure the food meets AAFCO standards. Multiple Select staffers use this dog food, including Gidio and Uyehera. “It was recommended to us by his breeder and he loves it — he eats all his kibble during mealtime,” Uyehara says.

Award: Best Dog Food | Type: Wet

Purina Pro Plan is an award winner and one of the best brands to consider for dog food. “My dog is a picky eater and Purina does a great job of providing a variety of options,” says commerce analytics manager Amanda Smith. “I also love that they're really intentional about the products they put out — you can find the food that's best for your specific dog to help them in whatever stage of life they're in.” This brand also employs veterinary nutritionists, according to our experts.

Award: Best Cat Food | Type: Wet

Rodriguez feeds her cats Hill’s Science Diet wet cat food and says they eat it quickly and consistently. The brand is an award winner as it offers a variety of cat foods, including options for kittens and senior cats. "It also isn’t super smelly like other wet cat foods I’ve tried and the consistency is palatable for my cats," she says. This brand also comes recommended by experts we interviewed as it works with a team of veterinary nutritionists to ensure its food meets AAFCO standards.

Award: Best Treats | Pet Type: Dog

Low-calorie dog treats with low quantities of fat and salt are the best for your dog’s health, according to Dr. Coston. These treats from Hill’s fit the bill and are made with real chicken and no preservatives, according to the brand.

Food Accessories

Award: Best Food Bowl | Pet Type: Cat

The Fukumaru Elevated Cat Bowl is tilted forward at an angle to make it easier for cats to eat without straining their neck, according to the brand. Mallin uses this bowl to feed both wet and dry food to her cats, but says it’s not the best for water. “You can’t put much water in the bowls without it spilling out the front.” The stand is also very sturdy and doesn’t move around much, according to Malin. Plus, the ceramic material it's built from is rust-free so it won’t corrode over time.

Award: Best Food Bowl | Type: Automatic

This automatic pet feeder can take care of your pet while you’re out. Rodriguez's favorite part is the recording feature, which lets you leave a little message for your pet at feeding time,” My message says ‘Enzo, Enzo Enzo time to eat’ and he goes running to their bowls as soon as he hears it” says Rodriguez. You can set it to feed your animal friend at different times during the day, and since the lid locks in place, you won’t have to worry about your pet breaking into the food bank.

What our badge means

When a product carries the Select badge, you can trust that our team of editors as shopping experts and professionals vetted the item thoroughly. We are journalists, first and foremost, which means we will always do our research and reporting.

Meet our experts

To ensure our product picks are more than just editor-approved, we used a panel of experts, including veterinarians, pet groomers and veterinary technicians to give buying advice for each category. When conferring with our experts, we asked them for advice they would give to their patients or clients. Some members of our expert panel recommended individual products. Other products we gave awards to are ones we use in our own lives. You can learn more about our expert panel on our Best for Your Pet Awards page.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.