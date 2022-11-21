Black Friday may be just a few days away — the event officially starts on Nov. 25 — but some retailers' sales are already in full swing. If you’re planning to shop for yourself or find holiday gifts for loved ones, Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering doorbuster deals across categories such as home and kitchen, tech, beauty and more. And you have plenty of time to shop, since most of these sales run through Cyber Monday.

To help you make the most of the shopping holiday ahead, we compiled some of the best Black Friday deals and sales that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities throughout the next few weeks.

Best Black Friday 2022 deals across retailers

Below, we’re sharing the best Black Friday deals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 3,343 reviews on Amazon

Apple’s newest AirPods Pro have a MagSafe Charging Case and offer active noise cancellation as well as transparency mode. The earbuds come with silicone tips in four sizes so you can customize their fit, and you can use Siri voice commands to change the song or volume, adjust settings and more.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 19,071 reviews on Amazon

Amazon says its Kindle Paperwhite has a glare-free 6.8-inch display, and you can adjust its screen shade from white to amber depending on what environment you’re reading in. The e-reader offers up to 10 weeks of battery life on a single charge, according to the brand, and since it’s water-resistant, you can read at the beach, pool or in the bath.

Lowest price ever

4.8-star average rating from 5,756 reviews on Amazon

The Wi-Fi-equipped Aura Carver Frame pairs with a companion app to showcase your favorite photos and videos on the 10.1-inch display. It comes with free unlimited storage and is built with speakers so you can hear video feedback. You can also invite loved ones to share their own photos and videos to the frame through the app.

4.5-star average rating from 3,428 reviews at Target

Dry, style and add volume to your hair with this tool from Revlon. It has an oval brush that smooths hair while the round edges create volume and curls. You can choose from three heat and speed settings; the tool even has a cool setting that locks styles in place, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 73,237 reviews at Target

Oral-B’s Pro 1000 electric toothbrush is one of the best models you can buy. It’s built with numerous features that experts recommend we look for while shopping, including a pressure sensor and timer to ensure you clean your teeth for two minutes. The toothbrush is able to remove much more plaque than a manual toothbrush, thanks to the oscillating brush head, and comes with a charger to repower the battery.

4.7-star average rating from 10,600 on Amazon

This cookware set comes with 8-inch and 10-inch nonstick fry pans. They’re made from hard-anodized aluminum, a material the brand says heats up quickly. The pans are compatible with gas, electric, ceramic and induction stovetops thanks to their stainless steel bases. They’re also oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, according to All-Clad.

4.7-star average rating from 3,755 reviews at Wayfair

Dyson, a Select reader favorite brand, is currently discounting a handful of its products, including this cordless, bagless stick vacuum. It converts into a handheld vacuum so you can clean furniture, curtains and more, and comes with specific cleaner heads for carpets and hard floors. A crevice tool, mini soft dusting brush, mini motorized tool and charger docking station is also included with the vacuum, which weights less than 15 pounds, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 30,114 reviews on Amazon

23andMe’s Ancestry + Traits DNA Kit comes with all the materials you need to collect a saliva sample and send it to the brand’s lab, where it runs tests to provide information about your family tree and trait reports — such as whether your hair is more or less likely to lighten with sun exposure. The brand says you’ll get results in about 5 to 6 weeks.

Lowest price ever

4.0-star average rating from 96 reviews on Amazon

As one of the brand’s newest fitness smartwatches, the FitBit Versa 4 offers more features than ever. A full charge gets you six days of battery life, according to the brand, and it offers 40 exercise modes to track workouts. Both Amazon Alexa and a GPS system are built into the watch, and you can pair it with your phone to get call, text and app notifications. You can also use it to track health metrics like sleep score, heart rate, skin temperature and more.

4.4-star average rating from 6,265 reviews on Amazon

FitBit’s smart scale connects to a companion app via Bluetooth, allowing you to track your weight and BMI over time. The battery-powered scale’s screen displays your weight when you step on it. Multiple people can use the scale so long as they connect their personal devices.

4.6-star average rating from 38,998 reviews on Amazon

This smart thermostat has sensors that can detect if you’re home or away — it learns your schedule and programs itself to lower the temperature when you’re not home or when the seasons change, which the brand says can help you save energy. The thermostat is Wi-Fi-enabled and connects to a companion app, allowing you to control it from anywhere. You can also adjust settings via voice commands if paired with compatible Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa devices.

4.8-star average rating from 48,036 reviews at Nectar

Nectar’s mattress is designed with a breathable, cooling quilted cover and offers multiple layers of foam that can support you while you sleep, according to the brand. The mattress is available in twin to split king sizes.

Best Amazon Black Friday deals

4.6-star average rating from 295 reviews on Amazon

For those who air-fry everything, Crux’s 3.7-quart air fryer has two knobs you use to manually set the appliance’s cook time and temperature. The brand says the air fryer can cook enough food to feed about three or four people, and alerts you when food is ready. It also comes with a nonstick cooking pan and crisping tray, which are dishwasher-safe, Crux says.

4.9-star average rating 20,893 reviews on Amazon

The stackable containers in this 16-piece set are made from clear BPA-free plastic, according to the brand, and come with lids that have airtight seals. You can stack the containers, which come in multiple sizes, and they’re freezer- and dishwasher-safe, Rubbermaid says.

Best Walmart Black Friday deals

4.7-star average rating from 449 reviews at Best Buy

You can plug this device into any TV and get access to dozens of entertainment and music streaming platforms. It offers 1080p HD video quality and Dolby Digital Plus surround sound. The included Siri Remote allows you to control the Apple TV manually or via voice commands, and you can use AirPlay to display photos, videos and more on the TV from compatible Apple tech.

4.8-star average rating from 103 reviews at Walmart

Tineco’s S10 Cordless Smart Stick Vacuum is one of the brand’s newest models. It has sensors that automatically adjust the suction power based on what you’re cleaning, and offers up to 40 minutes of battery life on a single charge. The vacuum converts into a handvac and its HEPA filtration system sucks up dust, dirt and allergens. It comes with a dusting brush, crevice tool and wall-mounted charging dock.

4.0-star average rating from 101 reviews at Walmart

Have an outdoor party on the calendar? You can play music for up to 50 hours using this Bluetooth speaker before it needs to be recharged, the brand says. It’s IPX5 water-resistant so you can use it in rainy weather or by the pool, and has lights that pulse along with the song you’re playing. The speaker also comes preset with 10 FM radio stations and has an AUX input so you can connect non-Bluetooth enabled devices, too.

Best Target Black Friday deals

4.7-star average rating from 150 reviews at Target

The knives that come with this 12-piece system (which includes steak knives, cooking knives, and shears) have stainless steel blades and ergonomic handles to help you maintain a tight grip while cutting food. The stainless steel knife block also has a built-in sharpening wheel that allows you to restore dull blades after consistent use.

4.7-star average rating from 448 reviews at Target

The Ninja Foodi is packed with options: You can pressure-cook and air-fry food using this small kitchen appliance, which offers 10 programmable cooking modes in total. It comes with a 5-quart nonstick pot and a 4-quart cook & crisp plate, as well as a broil rack. You can manually set temperature and cook time, and use the appliance’s warm mode once food is done cooking.

Best Best Buy Black Friday deals

Lowest price ever

4.8-star average rating from 5,489 reviews on Amazon

Apple’s iPad Pro has a Liquid Retina XDR display, which the brand says offers crisp images and rich colors on screen. It comes with 512 GB of memory and built-in front and back cameras, speakers and microphones. You can charge the device with the included USB-C charger.

4.6-star average rating from 130 reviews at Best Buy

For quality video without the steep price tag, consider Hisense’s TV; it has a 4K LED display, which the brand says makes for lifelike, vibrant and bright images. Roku TV is built into the device, allowing you to stream entertainment and music, and it’s compatible with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. A stand is included with the TV, which has multiple HDMI ports to connect speakers, gaming systems and more.

4.8-star average rating from 64 reviews at Best Buy

In addition to entertainment from streaming platforms, this TV — which comes with a tabletop stand — gives you access to over 300 LG channels. The brand’s included Magic Remote helps you browse content manually, or you can use voice commands to find a show, adjust volume and more. The TV supports Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay and Apple HomeKit, and it allows you to make separate accounts for different viewers, giving everyone their own personalized experience.

Best Black Friday 2022 sales across retailers

Here are the best Black Friday sales that we think you’ll want to know about. Remember that sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

Up to 80% off select items at Wayfair

Up to 70% off select items at Overstock through Dec. 10

Up to 60% off select products at JCPenny

Up to 60% off select items at Nordstrom through Nov. 29

Up to 50% off select products at Dick’s Sporting Goods through Nov. 21

Up to 30% off select products at REI through Nov. 21

Best Black Friday home, kitchen and furniture sales

Best Black Friday tech sales

Up to 80% off laptops, accessories and more at Lenovo

Up to 70% off home audio, headphones and more at JBL

Up to 70% off laptops, accessories and more at HP

Up to 50% off Tribit products on Amazon

Up to 50% off select products at Adorama

Up to 50% off a new home security system package at SimpliSafe

Up to 40% off earbuds and more at Jabra

20% off all Nixplay frames through Nov. 28

Up to $1,000 off select Samsung products

Up to $280 off home security products and smart vacuums at eufy

Best Black Friday mattress and bedding sales

30% off sitewide at Brooklyn Bedding

Up to 30% off weighted blankets at Baloo

20% off sitewide at Brooklinen through Nov. 30

20% off everything at Crane and Canopy

Up to 15% off sitewide and up to 40% off select items at Zinus with code SAVEEARLY15 through Nov. 23

Up to $800 off mattresses and up to 30% off sitewide at Casper

Up to $750 off mattresses and 25% off accessories at Tuft & Needle

Best Black Friday beauty and wellness sales

Best Black Friday apparel sales

Up to 40% off purchases at Madewell with code OHJOY through Nov. 24

35% off sitewide at Girlfriend Collective through Dec. 9

35% off sitewide at Rent The Runway

30% off purchases at AnaOno with code BFCM22 through Nov. 28

20% off sitewide at Knix on underwear and activewear

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday 2022 falls on Nov. 25. But experts told us Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few weeks, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during Black Friday, what to buy during Cyber Monday and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

