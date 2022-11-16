While Black Friday doesn't officially start until Nov. 25, some retailers' sales are already in full swing. If you’re planning to shop for yourself or find holiday gifts for loved ones, Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering doorbuster deals across categories like home and kitchen, tech, beauty and more. And you have plenty of time to shop, since most of these sales run through Cyber Monday.

To help you make the most of the shopping holiday ahead, we compiled some of the best Black Friday deals and sales that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities throughout the next few weeks.

Best Black Friday 2022 deals across retailers

Below, we’re sharing the best Black Friday deals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

4.7-star average rating from 3,755 reviews at Wayfair

Dyson, a Select reader favorite brand, is currently discounting a handful of its products, including this cordless, bagless stick vacuum. It converts into a handheld vacuum so you can clean furniture, curtains and more, and comes with specific cleaner heads for carpets and hard floors. A crevice tool, mini soft dusting brush, mini motorized tool and charger docking station is also included with the vacuum, which weights less than 15 pounds, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 30,114 reviews on Amazon

23andMe’s Ancestry + Traits DNA Kit comes with all the materials you need to collect a saliva sample and send it to the brand’s lab, where it runs tests to provide information about your family tree and trait reports — such as whether your hair is more or less likely to lighten with sun exposure. The brand says you’ll get results in about 5 to 6 weeks.

Lowest price ever according to CamelCamelCamel

4.0-star average rating from 96 reviews on Amazon

As one of the brand’s newest fitness smartwatches, the FitBit Versa 4 offers more features than ever. A full charge gets you six days of battery life, according to the brand, and it offers 40 exercise modes to track workouts. Both Amazon Alexa and a GPS system are built into the watch, and you can pair it with your phone to get call, text and app notifications. You can also use it to track health metrics like sleep score, heart rate, skin temperature and more.

4.6-star average rating from 38,998 reviews on Amazon

This smart thermostat has sensors that can detect if you’re home or away — it learns your schedule and programs itself to lower the temperature when you’re not home or when the seasons change, which the brand says can help you save energy. The thermostat is Wi-Fi-enabled and connects to a companion app, allowing you to control it from anywhere. You can also adjust settings via voice commands if paired with compatible Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa devices.

Best Apple Black Friday deals

4.7-star average rating from 2,932 reviews on Amazon

While these AirPods Pro are only discounted by 8% right now, it’s the lowest price we’ve seen in the past three months and a notable deal, since the earbuds are a Select reader favorite product. The AirPods are designed with Active Noise Cancellation to block out sounds, or you can use them in Adaptive Transparency mode to hear the environment around you. They come with ear tips in four sizes and a MagSafe Charging Case. The AirPods are sweat-resistant and water-resistant, too, according to Apple.

4.7-star average rating from 449 reviews at Best Buy

You can plug this device into any TV and get access to dozens of entertainment and music streaming platforms. It offers 1080p HD video quality and Dolby Digital Plus surround sound. The included Siri Remote allows you to control the Apple TV manually or via voice commands, and you can use AirPlay to display photos, videos and more on the TV from compatible Apple tech.

Best Amazon Black Friday deals

4.6-star average rating from 295 reviews on Amazon

For those who air-fry everything, Crux’s 3.7-quart air fryer has two knobs you use to manually set the appliance’s cook time and temperature. The brand says the air fryer can cook enough food to feed about three or four people, and alerts you when food is ready. It also comes with a nonstick cooking pan and crisping tray, which are dishwasher-safe, Crux says.

4.7-star average rating from 10,037 reviews on Amazon

Oral-B makes some of our favorite electric toothbrushes. The Smart 1200 model is built with a pressure sensor that tells you when you’re pressing too hard, plus a two minute timer that buzzes every 30 seconds to help you keep track of brush time. The toothbrush’s rechargeable battery lasts up to 14 days, according to the brand.

Best Walmart Black Friday deals

4.8-star average rating from 103 reviews at Walmart

Tineco’s S10 Cordless Smart Stick Vacuum is one of the brand’s newest models. It has sensors that automatically adjust the suction power based on what you’re cleaning, and offers up to 40 minutes of battery life on a single charge. The vacuum converts into a handvac and its HEPA filtration system sucks up dust, dirt and allergens. It comes with a dusting brush, crevice tool and wall-mounted charging dock.

4.0-star average rating from 101 reviews at Walmart

Have an outdoor party on the calendar? You can play music for up to 50 hours using this Bluetooth speaker before it needs to be recharged, the brand says. It’s IPX5 water-resistant so you can use it in rainy weather or by the pool, and has lights that pulse along with the song you’re playing. The speaker also comes preset with 10 FM radio stations and has an AUX input so you can connect non-Bluetooth enabled devices, too.

Best Target Black Friday deals

4.1-star average rating from 911 reviews at Target

Crock-Pot’s 6-quart slow cooker has a locking lid to prevent leaks, which is especially helpful if you’re transporting the appliance with you to a potluck or tailgate. This model offers four pre-programmed settings (two temperature options and two time options), and, once your food is done cooking, automatically switches into keep-warm mode. The appliance’s removable stoneware pot is oven-safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand, and the pot and lid are both dishwasher-safe.

4.7-star average rating from 448 reviews at Target

The Ninja Foodi is packed with options: You can pressure-cook and air-fry food using this small kitchen appliance, which offers 10 programmable cooking modes in total. It comes with a 5-quart nonstick pot and a 4-quart cook & crisp plate, as well as a broil rack. You can manually set temperature and cook time, and use the appliance’s warm mode once food is done cooking.

Best Best Buy Black Friday deals

4.6-star average rating from 130 reviews at Best Buy

For quality video without the steep price tag, consider Hisense’s TV; it has a 4K LED display, which the brand says makes for lifelike, vibrant and bright images. Roku TV is built into the device, allowing you to stream entertainment and music, and it’s compatible with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. A stand is included with the TV, which has multiple HDMI ports to connect speakers, gaming systems and more.

4.8-star average rating from 64 reviews at Best Buy

In addition to entertainment from streaming platforms, this TV — which comes with a tabletop stand — gives you access to over 300 LG channels. The brand’s included Magic Remote helps you browse content manually, or you can use voice commands to find a show, adjust volume and more. The TV supports Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay and Apple HomeKit, and it allows you to make separate accounts for different viewers, giving everyone their own personalized experience.

Best Black Friday 2022 sales across retailers

Here are the best Black Friday sales that we think you’ll want to know about. Remember that sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

Up to 80% off select items at Wayfair

Up to 70% off select items at Overstock through Dec. 10

Up to 60% off select products at JCPenny

Up to 60% off select items at Nordstrom through Nov. 29

Up to 50% off select products at Dick’s Sporting Goods through Nov. 19

Best Black Friday home, kitchen and furniture sales

Up to 75% off select products sitewide at Houzz

Up to 60% off select products during Sur La Table’s Black Friday Early Deals sale

Up to 50% off sitewide at Great Jones through Nov. 28

Up to 45% off items sitewide at Solo Stove through Dec. 4

Up to 40% off sitewide at AeroGarden

20% off sitewide at Caraway

20% off sitewide at Floyd through Nov. 28

Up to 20% off sitewide at Outer through Nov. 30

20% off air purifiers at Molekule through Nov. 23

Up to $900 off furniture and up to 10% off other products at Raymour & Flanigan through Nov. 23

Up to $150 air purifiers and vacuums at Dyson

Best Black Friday tech sales

Up to 50% off home audio, headphones and more at JBL

Up to 50% off Tribit products on Amazon

Up to 50% off select products at Adorama

Best Black Friday mattress and bedding sales

25% off sitewide at Brooklyn Bedding

20% off sitewide at Brooklinen through Nov. 30

Up to 15% off sitewide and up to 40% off select items at Zinus with code SAVEEARLY15 through Nov. 23

Best Black Friday beauty and wellness sales

Up to 45% off sitewide at Alleyoop

25% off sitewide at Olive & June through Nov. 28

Best Black Friday apparel sales

Up to 40% off purchases at Madewell with code OHJOY through Nov. 24

35% off sitewide at Girlfriend Collective through Dec. 9

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday 2022 falls on Nov. 25. But experts told us Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few weeks, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

