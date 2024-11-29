If you’ve been waiting all year to cross items off your wish list, or want to get your holiday shopping completed quickly, now's your chance. Black Friday sales are almost over — so it's the perfect time to shop some of the lowest prices of the year on tech, beauty products, apparel. As a reporter who’s covered this sale for five years, my number one tip when shopping holiday sales is to act fast: When you see something that catches your eye, add it to your cart and checkout. That's because most of the best Black Friday deals don't last very long.

To help make your experience as easy as possible, I combed through thousands of discounts to find the best Black Friday Deals actually worth shopping. Each one I recommend below is highly rated and at least 20% off. When possible, I ran deals through price trackers to make sure they’re at their lowest price in at least three months. I’m updating this list live throughout Black Friday with new discounts, price drops and additional promos.

Best Black Friday deals

I found, vetted and wrote about every deal I recommend below. I worked with NBC Select editors to finalize the list, which I’m frequently updating throughout Black Friday to reflect the most up-to-date prices. For more information on our editorial team and how we choose products, check out this page.

4.7-star average rating from 565,475 reviews on Amazon

Once you connect devices like lamps and fans to this smart plug, you can control them via a companion app and Amazon Alexa voice commands. The app also lets you set on/off schedules — I connect my Christmas lights to the smart plug so they turn on at sunrise and off at sunset. It’s compact too, so you can keep your second outlet free or stack two on top of each other.

4.8-star average rating from 117,760 reviews on Amazon

Take this personal water filter with you while hiking and camping, or pack it in your emergency kit. It removes bacteria, parasites, microplastics and other impurities like dirt from water when you drink through it, according to the brand. You can use it to filter up to 1,000 gallons of water before needing a replacement.

4.6-star average rating from 10,937 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

I use these wireless earbuds every day while running, commuting and taking calls. They offer three listening modes, including active noise cancellation, and up to six hours of battery life on a single charge, according to the brand. The water-resistant headphones come with a MagSafe USB-C charging case and four pairs of silicone tips so you can customize their size.

4.5-star average rating from 2,366 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Anker’s portable charger has a built-in USB-C cable and two USB-C ports, so you can repower three devices at once. It has a digital display on the front, which shows you how much battery it has left. The charger is about the size of a credit card, making it easy to carry in your pocket.

4.2-star average rating from 23,500 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Attach the Tile Mate to your keys or put it inside bags to keep track of where they are. The device pairs with the brand’s app, which shows you its location on a map and lets you ring it so you can follow the sound. The water-resistant tracker can also help you find your phone — just press its center to make it ring, even when it’s on silent mode.

4.6-star average rating from 74,459 reviews on Amazon

Cosrx’s face serum is made with snail mucin, a hydrating ingredient that can boost the skin’s moisture levels and address fine lines, according to dermatologists we spoke to. It helps soothe dryness, reduce dullness and repair dark spots, according to the brand. The serum has a lightweight feel and gives you a dewy glow, plus it absorbs quickly so you can layer other products over it.

4.5-star average rating from 10,174 reviews on Amazon

Using this kitchen gadget helps you speed up prep time while cooking. It comes with three interchangeable blades to cut up ingredients, including dicers and slicers. You use the lid’s lever to push food through the blades, and it falls into the attached catch tray, which you can also use to nest the included drain basket inside. All parts of this tool are dishwasher-safe.

4.3-star average rating from 19,012 reviews on Amazon

This rechargeable, refillable 3D printing pen helps you or your favorite crafter bring drawings to life. It comes with plastic filament in three colors and has a clog-resistant nozzle. There’s also a speed slider on the pen, which you can move into different positions to control how much material you dispense at a time.

4.5-star average rating from 90,594 reviews on Amazon

The Bissell Little Green Machine is one of our favorite carpet cleaners, but you can also use it to get rid of grime and stains on furniture, auto interiors, kids car seats and pet supplies. “It’s so satisfying yet appalling to see how much dirt it pulls out of my rugs and the fabric on my couch,” says NBC Select editorial operations manager Rebecca Rodriguez. The lightweight machine, which comes with two nozzle attachments, has a built-in handle so you can tote it around your home and a long hose to reach areas like stairs.

4.8-star average rating from 419 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

There are 333 Lego pieces in this set, allowing you or a loved one to create different characters, structures and shapes. The blocks come in black, orange, pink, yellow, blue and green colors, and some have eyes or mouths on them to give figures facial expressions. To get you started, the set (which makes a great stocking stuffer, secret Santa or white elephant gift) includes directions for a few simple builds.

Best Black Friday tech deals

4.4-star average rating from 352 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

“Getting a Kindle was the best decision I ever made, and that’s coming from a book lover,” says NBC Select commerce editor Lindsay Schneider. “It has a glare-free display, so I can use it no matter the lighting conditions, which is amazing. I also appreciate that the bottom corner gives you the percentage of how far you’ve read.” Amazon’s newest Kindle e-reader is the most lightweight and compact model yet, and you get up to six weeks of battery life on a single charge, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 43,404 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Instead of buying a brand new TV, you can upgrade your current model by plugging Amazon’s Fire Stick into its HDMI port. Then, you’ll be able to watch shows and movies across streaming services, as well as download music apps and play Xbox games via cloud gaming. The TV stick, which you can also bring with you while traveling, comes with an Alexa Voice Remote.

4.8-star average rating from 49,278 reviews on Amazon

It never hurts to have extra batteries at home, especially during the holiday season when you may be using them to power string lights, remotes, kids’ toys and kitchen gadgets. This pack comes with 32 AA alkaline batteries, which last up to 10 years in storage, according to the brand.

4.3-star average rating from 1,937 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Unfold Hicober’s magnetic charging station when you want to use it, or fold it into a compact disc to throw in your travel bag. When you lay it flat, you can repower up to three devices at once, eliminating the need for multiple cords and organizing your space, says Harry Rabinowitz, NBC Select reporter. The charger also folds into a stand to prop up your phone.

4.4-star average rating from 954 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Track your daily activity, workouts, sleep and other health metrics, like heart rate, with this GPS-connected smartwatch. It also lets you send and receive calls and texts, stream music and pay via Apple Pay. Siri voice assistant is built into the watch, which is water-resistant up to about 164 feet, according to the brand. It has up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge and comes with a charging cable, too.

4.9-star average rating from 3,805 reviews at Best Buy

Lowest price ever

“The PlayStation 5 is a core part of my home entertainment set up, letting me play video games and watch my 4K Ultra Blu-rays in one simple package,” says Josh Rios, NBC commerce video producer. “I couldn’t ask for anything more.” This bundle comes with a pre-installed Astro’s Playroom game, a DualSense wireless controller, a disc drive and cables you can use to connect it to your desktop or a TV. The console supports haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and 3D audio technology.

4.4-star average rating from 3.713 reviews on Amazon

This little camera connects to a companion app, which lets you keep an eye on your home via livestream video and receive real-time motion detection alerts. It also has two-way audio, so you can hear activity and speak to people or pets as needed. The camera also comes with a built-in spotlight and colorful night view. Plus, if you add a weather-resistant power adapter, you can install this camera outside.

Best Black Friday beauty deals

4.6-star average rating from 3,592 reviews on Amazon

Crest’s whitening strips are coated with hydrogen peroxide, an ingredient that helps remove tooth stains and brighten your smile, according to dentists I spoke to. They also have a non-slip grip so they stay on during treatments. This kit comes with enough strips for 22 45-minute treatments and two 1-hour express treatments.

4.6-star average rating from 47,463 reviews on Amazon

I keep Lanegie’s berry lip mask on my nightstand and apply it before bed with the included applicator. While I’m sleeping, the coconut oil, shea butter and murumuru seed butter in its formula moisturize my lips so they’re soft and flake-free by the morning. You can wipe off any remaining product when you wake up, but I usually keep it on and use it as a lip balm.

4.6-star average rating from 3,769 reviews on Amazon

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream is one of my go-to moisturizers year round. It’s made with squalane to hydrate and soften skin, as well as strengthen the skin barrier, according to the brand. I only need to use a little bit of cream to cover my face, and it absorbs quickly, leaving behind a lightweight, non-greasy feel. The moisturizer is suitable for all skin types — I have sensitive, combination, acne-prone skin, and this cream never causes irritation.

4.3-star average rating from 90,836 reviews on Amazon

“This is my go-to product when I style my hair,” says NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio. “I apply it before using a flat iron or blow dryer brush, and it leaves my hair looking smooth, shiny and frizz-free. It also doesn’t weigh down my fine hair like so many other heat protectants do.” The anti-frizz treatment also comes in a curly hair version that I use daily.

4.6-star average rating from 142,752 reviews on Amazon

This water flosser cleans gums and removes plaque from teeth, similar to standard floss. It comes with seven tips that rotate 360 degrees to reach all areas of your mouth, and has a 22-ounce, dishwasher-safe water reservoir. You can choose from 10 pressure settings, and the built-in timer keeps track of how long you’ve flossed for.

4.4-star average rating from 4,015 reviews on Amazon

“Blissy’s silk pillowcase is cooling, which is great since I’m a hot sleeper, and the soft fabric never irritates or tugs at my sensitive, rosacea-prone skin,” says Godio. “Compared to when I use a regular cotton pillowcase, my hair is also less frizzy when I wake up.” The silk pillowcase, which has a hidden zipper closure, comes in a variety of colors so you can choose one that matches your bedding.

4.4-star average rating from 6,499 reviews on Amazon

Dermatologists we spoke to recommend this eye cream, which is made with ceramides, caffeine, peptides and niacinamide. Applying it daily helps reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles, hydrate skin and brighten dark circles, according to the brand.

Best Black Friday kitchen deals

4.2-star average rating from 106,499 reviews on Amazon

This battery-operated kitchen gadget automatically opens cans for you with the press of a button. Its sharp blades cut through the sides of cans to fully remove their lids, leaving behind smooth edges.

4.7-star average rating from 62,017 reviews on Amazon

You can make between 4 and 12 ounces of coffee in less than a minute with Keurig’s single-serve machine, which has a 75-ounce removable water reservoir. It comes with iced coffee and strong brew settings, plus you can use it to dispense hot water. The coffee maker also lets you control its temperature and program it to brew at a specific time each day. Its drip tray is removable to fit taller travel mugs.

4.6-star average rating from 37,638 reviews at Our Place

Lowest price ever

Our Place’s Always Pan is one one my most-used pieces of cookware. The 10.5-inch pan is covered in a nonstick ceramic coating, which is oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The pan comes with a steamer basket that doubles as a colander, a beechwood spatula that nests on the handle and a lid with a cool-touch knob.

Best Black Friday home deals

4.3-star average rating from 99,356 reviews on Amazon

After installing this controller, you can open and close your garage door from your phone, regardless of where you are. It pairs with the brand’s companion app, which also lets you set schedules, get real-time notifications and give loved ones control access. Chamberlain’s controller is compatible with most garage door openers made after 1993.

4.3-star average rating from 104,026 reviews on Amazon

This cordless stick vacuum has a removable, rechargeable battery that gives you up to 35 minutes of run time, according to the brand. It converts into a handheld vacuum to clean small messes, stairs or the inside of a car, and comes with a long nozzle so you can reach high spaces like above door frames. The vacuum has a tangle-free brushroll, making it ideal for homes with pets, and its filtration system traps dirt, dust and other allergens inside. You get bristle brush and crevice tool attachments with your purchase.

4.0-star average rating from 19,297 reviews on Amazon

This robot vacuum can also mop your floors and empty itself in the included charging dock as needed. The machine connects to a companion app, which lets you set cleaning schedules, get real-time updates or start cleaning remotely. It’s also compatible with Amazon Alexa voice commands.

Best Black Friday health and wellness deals

4.5-star average rating from 203,951 reviews on Amazon

There’s 20 grams of collagen in one serving of this powder, which you can mix into hot or cold beverages like water, coffee or smoothies to support hair, nail and joint health, according to the brand. It also has vitamin C and hyaluronic acid in it, which help with skin hydration and immune health, according to Vital Proteins. The powder is made without sugars, sweeteners, gluten or dairy. (Be sure to consult your doctor before taking any supplements.)

4.6-star average rating from 27,638 reviews on Amazon

This kit comes with everything you need to take a saliva sample and send it to AncestryDNA’s lab. In six to eight weeks, you’ll get your results online. They include information about your genetic origins and ethnicity, as well as your propensity for traits like cilantro aversion, hair strand thickness and the ability to remember dreams.

4.7-star average rating from 6,609 reviews on Amazon

Anyone who has sore, tight, tense muscles needs this massage gun — I use it daily on my legs after running or on my back after hunching over my computer all day. It comes with three foam attachments, has three massage speeds and is compact enough to throw in your gym bag or suitcase. You can also connect the massage gun to Therabody’s app via Bluetooth, which walks you through guided treatments.

4.6-star average rating from 38,873 reviews on Amazon

Let this migraine relief cap get cold in the freezer for about two hours and then put it over your head and eyes, positioning it like a sleep mask. The cap’s cool, compressive feel helps soothe pain, promote relaxation, reduce puffy skin and alleviate sinus pressure, according to the brand. It’s flexible and somewhat stretchy, so it fits most people.

4.0-star average rating from 3,053 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Loop’s Quiet 2 ear plugs reduce noise to help you sleep, focus or feel calmer in loud situations like concerts, transportation hubs and sporting events. They’re made from a flexible silicone material and come with tips in four sizes so you can customize their fit. The reusable ear plugs are easy to clean, and you can store them in the included carry case.

Best Black Friday sales

Here are the best Black Friday sales to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand or retailer is discounted as described below.

Best Black Friday subscription service sales

HBO Max: Get HBO Max (with ads) for $2.99 per month for six months (70% off per month) through Dec. 2. Peacock: Get one year of Peacock for 75% off at $19.99, or pay $1.99 a month for six months (Disclosure: Peacock is the streaming service of NBC News parent company NBCUniversal.) Paramount Plus: Get Paramount+ Essential or Paramount+ with Showtime for $2.99 a month for the first two months, saving you up to 76% Hulu: Get Hulu with ads for $0.99 per month for a year (90% off per month) or a Hulu and Disney+ bundle with ads for $2.99 per month for a year (72% off per month). These offers run through Dec. 2. ESPN+: Get an annual plan for $99.99, which means you get 12 months for the price of nine (17% off for your first year) MasterClass: 50% off a MasterClass subscription through Dec. 2

Best Black Friday beauty sales

Sephora: Up to 50% off makeup, skin care, hair care and more Ulta: Up to 50% off skin care, fragrances, body care, hair care and more Dermstore: Up to 30% off skin care, makeup and hair care with code JOY Tangle Teezer: Up to 30% off sitewide through Dec. 2 Supergoop!: 20% off sitewide, plus free shipping on all orders through Dec. 2 Hero Cosmetics: 20% off sitewide through Dec. 2 Moroccanoil: 25% off hair care sitewide through Dec. 3 Starface: 25% off sitewide plus free shipping through Dec. 4 Color Wow: 30% off select hair treatments and stylers with code SAVE30 through Dec. 2 Herbivore Botanicals: 25% off sitewide with code CYBER, and up to 40% off select giftable items Nécessaire: 25% off skin and body care sitewide through Dec. 4, plus get a free body wash with every purchase Billie: 20% off sitewide when you spend $20 or more through Dec. 17

Best Black Friday travel sales

Dagne Dover: 25% off sitewide, plus 30% off kits and rolling luggage, through Dec. 4 Away: 25% off luggage, bags and accessories sitewide Monos: Up to 40% off sitewide, plus 15% off with code BLACKFRIDAY, through Dec. 1 Paravel: Up to 50% off luggage, bags and other travel accessories through Dec. 2 Cuyana: Up to 30% off select bags, totes and accessories sitewide through Dec. 2 Delsey: Up to 50% off luggage, bags and accessories sitewide Rumpl: Up to 40% off select travel mats, blankets and more through Dec. 3 Caraa: 25% off sitewide with code GIVINGTHANKS25 through Dec. 2

Best Black Friday clothing and shoe sales

Athleta: 30% off sitewide, plus up to 50% off Daily Steals Skims: 30% off sitewide L.L. Bean: 15% off purchases with code GIFT15 through Dec. 3 Lululemon: Up to 45% off select styles sitewide Aritzia: Up to 50% off sitewide Quince: Up to 50% off clothing, home essentials and accessories through Dec. 2. New deals launch each day at 6 a.m. EST and run for 24 hours. Everlane: Up to 70% off select men’s and women’s styles sitewide Reformation: Up to 25% off apparel and accessories in-store and online Alo: 30% off men’s and women’s athleisure sitewide Zappos: Up to 60% off select clothing, shoes and accessories through Dec. 2 Altra: Up to 30% off select running shoes through Dec. 2 Bogg: 25% off sitewide through Dec. 2 Tommy John: 40% off sitewide with code BF40 through Dec. 1

Best Black Friday tech sales

MacBook: Up to 25% off MacBook Air and Pro models on Amazon, as well as at Best Buy and Target Samsung: Up to 55% off Samsung TVs, smartwatches, phones and other devices Roku: Up to 45% off TVs, TV sticks, sound bars, cameras and more Nintendo: Up to 50% off select games through Dec. 2. Casetify: Up to 50% off tech cases, screen protectors and more through Dec. 4 JLab: Up to 50% off earbuds and other tech through Dec. 3 Shokz: Up to 30% off headphones JBL: Up to 60% off Bluetooth speakers, headphones and more Asus: Up to 60% off computers, laptops, accessories and more Logitech: Up to 50% off tech sitewide

Best Black Friday home sales

Best Black Friday kitchen sales

Owala: Up to 20% off select water bottles, tumblers, mugs and more. Great Jones: Up to 50% off sitewide, and get a free Holy Sheet pan when you spend $200 or more through Dec. 1 Our Place: Up to 40% off cookware, bakeware and appliances sitewide through Dec. 3 Keurig: Up to 40% off brewers and K-Cup pods Fellow: 20% off coffee makers, grinders, electric kettles, accessories and more sitewide through Dec. 2 Brightland: Up to 30% off sitewide, plus free shipping on orders $75 and over through Dec. 2 Hedley & Bennett: Up to 40% off aprons, cookware and more sitewide through Dec. 3 Rocco: $250 off the Rocco Super Smart Fridge through Dec. 2 Bean Box: 20% off sitewide with code COFFEE24 through Dec. 2 Beast: Up to 30% off blenders, water bottles and more sitewide Vitamix: Up to $300 off blenders, food processors and other appliances Ninja: Up to 48% off blenders, coffee makers, cookware and more Caraway: Up to 20% off cookware, bakeware and sets sitewide

Best Black Friday pet sales

Chewy: Up to 50% off pet supplies sitewide Petco: Up to 50% off pet supplies online and in-stores through Nov. 30 Furbo: Up to 62% off pet cameras Petcube: Up to 20% off pet cameras, treats, laser toys and more Diggs: 25% off sitewide with code BF24 Wild One: Up to 40% off pet supplies sitewide, including leashes, bowls, toys and more Catenary: 25% off sitewide with code SPOILEVERYONE Lesure: Up to 30% off pet beds, blankets, car seats and more through Dec. 2 Mau: Up to $100 off cat trees, beds and more

Best Black Friday fitness deals

Bala: 20% off exercise equipment sitewide CorePower Yoga: Get 25% off All Access memberships and 30% off retail through Dec. 2 Sculpt Society: Get 50% off an annual membership and pay $120 per year Alo Moves: Get over 38% off an annual membership and pay $79.50 per year

Frequently asked questions When is Black Friday 2024? Black Friday takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving and falls on Nov. 29 this year. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events — brands have morphed their holiday sales into weeks of doorbuster deals. When do Black Friday deals end? Some Black Friday deals end at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 29, while others run through the weekend and even through Cyber Monday. Most retailers host their sales through the Cyber Five, meaning the five days from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday. That said, the strongest deals usually end once Cyber Monday is over on Dec. 2. Will there be better deals on Cyber Monday? Once Black Friday is over, prices for already on-sale products usually don’t drop any lower on Cyber Monday. Retailers might add new deals to their offerings, but the selection is largely a repeat of Black Friday. Because of this, I wouldn’t recommend holding out for Cyber Monday sales. If the Black Friday price fits within your budget, it’s best to purchase it as soon as you find it — waiting could mean it sells out.

How I found the best Black Friday deals

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I also included products the NBC Select staff tested, including Wellness Award, Travel Award, Pet Award, Bed & Bath Award and Giftable Tech Award winners. All the deals I recommend are at least 20% off and highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews. When possible, I ran deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure products are at their lowest price in at least three months.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who’s covered Black Friday and Cyber Monday since 2020. I’ve reported on the history of these holidays and spoken to experts about what you should buy and skip during major shopping events, like today’s. For this story, since not all Black Friday deals are worth it, I sifted through hundreds of on-sale products to find the best ones actually worth buying across key categories, like tech, travel, home, and kitchen.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.