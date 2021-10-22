Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

With the ongoing global supply chain issues causing an increasing amount of backorders and shipping delays, many shoppers are beginning to scour stores for holiday gifts earlier than usual. The silver lining? Early shoppers out and about will find that some major retailers are starting their holiday sales well ahead of the season. While sales will constantly be popping up and changing up until Black Friday, Select has rounded up some ongoing pre-Black Friday sales from popular retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart so that you know where to look to find the deals you want when shopping.

Pre-Black Friday sales to consider when shopping

While not all stores have started their pre-holiday sales yet, here are some ongoing and recently announced sales to consider shopping. The retailers in the list below include Select reader favorites and cover a wide variety of product types that we think shoppers will be interested in based on previous coverage. All of the sales included either have notable percentage discounts or a wide range of product offerings. However, each sale includes multiple deals, and not every single one is going to be the best deal around.

What to know about Black Friday

Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. It occurs every year on the Friday after Thanksgiving, and this year it falls on Nov. 26. Most retailers did not offer in-person shopping options last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but this year, experts said shoppers can expect to find major holiday sales both in stores and online.

While in-person Black Friday shopping should be making a return at many major retailers, retail experts previously told Select that shoppers should not wait until Nov. 26 to start shopping. And you don’t actually have to wait until Black Friday to find notable holiday sales: Target already hosted its three-day Deal Days event, Best Buy is offering a Black Friday price match guarantee and Amazon is hosting its ongoing Epic Daily Deals event until Black Friday begins.

Other retailers have already announced their plans for holiday sales, and many will begin before Black Friday. Walmart recently announced that its month-long savings event, Black Friday Deals for Days, will be returning for November. The sales event — which is broken up into three waves — will begin on Nov. 3 and Nov. 10 online and Nov. 5 and Nov. 12 in stores, respectively. Lowe’s will kick off its Seasons of Savings event even earlier on Oct. 28, with new deals and sales dropping every week through December.

Black Friday price matching

In addition to sales, shoppers should keep an eye out for stores offering price matching. Though Target is not yet offering Black Friday sales, the store is offering Holiday Price Matching. If at any time until Dec. 24 the price of a product drops lower than what you paid for it, Target will refund you the difference. Best Buy is also offering a Black Friday price matching guarantee: If you buy a product before Nov. 18 tagged as a “Black Friday Price Guarantee” item and the price goes down on or before Nov. 26, Best Buy will refund the difference.

