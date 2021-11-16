Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

With shoppers scouring the stores for holiday gifts early this year because of global supply chain issues, major retailers have started their pre-holiday sales well ahead of the season — and that includes Best Buy.

Best Buy hosted several early Black Friday sales throughout late October with events like its “The Early Deals Event.” And while the retailer’s official Black Friday sale begins Nov. 19, Best Buy is still offering noteworthy discounts on tech and appliances right now, from TVs and video game accessories to vacuums and coffee makers. You’ll be able to shop Black Friday sales and deals in stores and online, but Best Buy will be closed for in-person shopping on Thanksgiving.

Best Buy is also offering a Black Friday price guarantee to My Best Buy and Best Buy Totaltech members. If a shopper buys something before Nov. 18 with a "Black Friday Prices Guaranteed" label and the price drops on or before Nov. 26, Best Buy will refund the difference. (The My Best Buy program is free to sign up for.) But keep in mind that Best Buy’s price guarantee excludes competitors’ special Black Friday pricing starting the Friday before Thanksgiving Day through the Monday after Thanksgiving.

For those looking to take retail experts’ advice and get their holiday shopping started now, we compiled some of the best deals and sales Best Buy is currently offering based on previous coverage and Select reader interest. In order to ensure the quality of these sales and deals, we’re checking current prices on price tracker platforms like Honey and CamelCamelCamel.

Best Buy early Black Friday sales: Best sales to shop

We've compiled this list of Best Buy early Black Friday sales based on Select reader interest and previous coverage. Sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

Best Buy early Black Friday sales: Best deals to shop

Based on our previous coverage and Select reader interest, we rounded up some of the best deals from Best Buy's early Black Friday sale, comparing the current prices against price-comparison tools like Honey. All of the items included in our roundup have Best Buy’s Black Friday Prices Guaranteed promise in case the price drops in the next month.

Fell to its lowest price since August during Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale, according to Honey

The lightest Surface laptop at 2.45 pounds, this computer has 13 hours of battery life, and the battery can reach up to 80-percent charge after an hour plugged in, according to the brand. It comes with a 3:2, 12.4-inch touchscreen, a 720p camera and Windows 10, with a free upgrade to Windows 11 in late 2021 or 2022. The laptop has a metal finish and comes in Platinum, Ice Blue and Sandstone.

Fell to its lowest price since July during Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale, according to Honey

The Galaxy Watch3 allows you to text, call, receive notifications and stream music via Bluetooth. It comes in three colors (Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver) and supports over 50,000 watch faces. Its bands are made from leather, and the device passed military-grade tests for water resistance and durability, according to the brand. Samsung says the battery lasts for more than a day on one charge, and you can borrow charge from a Galaxy phone using Wireless PowerShare.

Fell to its lowest price since July during Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale, according to Honey

Choose from seven different weights when working out with this kettlebell by adding and removing the included weighted plates. Weights range from 7.7 to 40 pounds, and the kettlebell features an ergonomic nonslip handle.

Fell to its lowest price since July during Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale, according to Honey

One of the best electric toothbrushes, according to dentists we consulted, the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9700 comes with three brush heads, a brush body and a traveling case. You can also pair the brush with your Sonicare smartphone app and it’ll show you an automated progress report and real-time feedback on your brushing. Illinois-based dentist Sheri Doniger previously told us that this brush features sensors in the brush head that let you know “if you’re brushing too hard and potentially causing damage to your teeth.”

Fell to its lowest price since July during Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale, according to Honey

This 75-inch Samsung Class 7 Series Smart TV features 4K UHD resolution, Wi-Fi connectivity and voice-activated controls to access channels or easily adjust settings. The included TV stand also lets you place the device’s cables inside of it to avoid clutter, according to the brand.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

The Bose QuietComfort series was our pick for one of the best noise-canceling headphones, and this most recent model can give you more play time than their predecessor with 24 hours of battery life, according to Bose. Along with its active noise-canceling function, the headphones also feature an Aware Mode that lets in some outside noise for greater comfort and awareness of your surroundings, according to the brand.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

The Google Nest Learning Thermostat can be a smart addition to your home: It features smart learning capabilities, humidity sensors and a built-in activity sensor that detects when people are home to adjust heating accordingly, according to Google. Its display also lights up when someone enters the room to show temperature or time, the brand says. You can purchase separate external sensors that detect temperature, allowing you to create heating zones in certain areas or save energy in empty rooms, according to Google. The thermostat sports a circular glass face and is offered in four colors, including Copper and White.

Fell to its lowest price since July during Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale, according to Honey

In our guide to streaming devices, tech expert Whitson Gordon named the Roku the best all-around media streaming device because of its affordability and ease of use. The Roku Premiere lets you stream a large selection of free, live and premium TV options, and it has access to popular channels and services like Netflix, Disney+ and more. You can also use voice control through Alexa, Siri or Hey Google, and you have the freedom to customize your home screen to show all of your favorite channels, according to Roku.

