With shoppers already scouring the stores for holiday gifts due to global supply chain issues, major retailers are starting their pre-holiday sales well ahead of the season. Best Buy is among the many retailers getting an early start on its sales. Though Best Buy’s official Black Friday sale starts on Nov. 19, shoppers don’t have to wait until then for some of the store’s best deals of the season: From now until Oct. 22, Best Buy is hosting an early holiday sale during which shoppers can find the same deals they should expect to see on or around Black Friday. Best Buy is also offering a Black Friday Price Guarantee, which means if a shopper buys something before Nov. 18 with a “Black Friday Prices Guaranteed” and the price drops on or before Nov. 26, Best Buy will refund the difference.

For those looking to take retail experts’ advice and get their holiday shopping started in October, we have compiled some of the best deals and sales Best Buy is offering during its early Black Friday sales event. In order to assure the quality of these sales and deals, we’re checking current prices on price tracker platforms like Honey and more.

Best Buy early Black Friday sales: Best sales to shop

Best Buy early Black Friday sales: Best deals to shop

Based on our previous coverage and Select reader interest, we rounded up some of the best deals from Best Buy's early Black Friday sale, comparing the current prices against comparison tools like Honey. All of the items included in our roundup have the "Black Friday Prices Guaranteed" promise in case the price drops in the next month.

This TV allows for cable users, cord cutters and gamers to enjoy their content at optimized speeds and with smooth visuals. With the smart TV function powered by Tizen, users can access their favorite apps and streaming services right from the TV. It also has smart voice control built in.

This treadmill can go up to 10 mph with up to a 12 percent incline, and its built-in efficiency booster ensures that regardless of speed and incline, you will not be using excessive amounts of energy. You can use the buttons to change the speed and incline for your own customized workout, or you can utilize the built-in touchscreen and included 30-day iFit membership to follow along with trainers’ workouts. It has a 4.3-star average rating from over 50 shoppers at Best Buy.

This chromebook comes with 4GB of memory and 32GB of eMMC flash memory, offering adequate bandwidth to run multiple programs at once, enhanced storage capabilities, quick bootup times and support for high-definition videos. It has a 4.5-star average rating from over 2,300 shoppers at Best Buy.

These earbuds last up to 24 hours on a single charge, so you can listen to your favorite music and podcasts without interruption. They come with a charging case that can easily fit right in your pocket and boast a fast-charge option that will give you an hour of battery life in just 15 minutes. Over 2,200 shoppers on Best Buy have given these earbuds a 4.2-star average rating.

This router supports a number of electronic devices, from computers to smart assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It offers five ethernet ports in addition to efficient data transmission for multiple wireless devices. Users can use the NETGEAR Nighthawk app for easy setup and to manage the network remotely It has a 4.3-star average rating from over 800 shoppers at Best Buy.

This speaker offers both wired and wireless connectivity, so users can connect a wide variety of devices in whichever way they prefer. Volume, bass and treble can all be controlled by the knobs on the top of the speaker or through the Marshall Bluetooth app. Over 400 Best Buy shoppers have given it a 4.8-star average rating.

Over 300 Best Buy shoppers have given this 64-ounce blender a 4.7-star average rating. It can pulverize ice, whole fruits, seeds and nuts in seconds to deliver creamy smoothies, soups and other snacks. The compact appliance can easily fit on your counter and comes with two to-go cups.

This electric scooter can go up to 18.6 mph and can handle up to a 20 percent incline. It features a triple-brake system that allows for faster braking in shorter distances and can easily fold for storage in a car trunk or tiny apartment. This scooter also comes with built-in colorful lights that you can adjust to change colors and flash in nine different ways.

