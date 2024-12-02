If you forgot to shop Cyber Monday sales, or want buy a few more holiday gifts, you've still got time. Many retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart are continuing to offer deals across product categories. If you see something you want, add it to your cart and checkout before it's too late — these deals likely won't last much longer.

To help you find the best Cyber Monday deals that are still available, I combed through thousands of discounts and picked highly rated products that are at least 20% off. All the deals I recommend below are either at their Cyber Monday price or within $5 of it.

Best Cyber Monday deals still live

I found, vetted and wrote about every deal I recommend below. I worked with NBC Select editors to finalize the list, which I’m frequently updating to reflect the most up-to-date prices. For more information on our editorial team and how we choose products, check out this page.

4.7-star average rating from 83,439 reviews on Amazon

Instead of buying a brand new TV, upgrade your current model by plugging Roku’s streaming stick into its HDMI port. Then, you’ll be able to watch shows and movies across streaming services, as well as download music apps. The TV stick, which you can also bring with you while traveling, comes with a Roku Voice Remote and also supports live TV.

4.2-star average rating from 23,553 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Attach the Tile Mate to your keys or put it inside bags to keep track of where they are. The device pairs with the brand’s app, which shows you its location on a map and lets you ring it so you can follow the sound. The water-resistant tracker can also help you find your phone — just press its center to make it ring, even when it’s on silent mode.

4.6-star average rating from 3,592 reviews on Amazon

Crest’s whitening strips are coated with hydrogen peroxide, an ingredient that helps remove tooth stains and brighten your smile, according to dentists I spoke to. They also have a non-slip grip so they stay on during treatments. This kit comes with enough strips for 22 45-minute treatments and two 1-hour express treatments.

4.5-star average rating from 2,553 reviews on Amazon

Anker’s portable charger has a built-in USB-C cable and two USB-C ports, so you can repower three devices at once. It has a digital display on the front, which shows you how much battery it has left. The charger is about the size of a credit card, making it easy to carry in your pocket.

4.8-star average rating from 49,443 reviews on Amazon

It never hurts to have extra batteries at home, especially during the holiday season when you may be using them to power string lights, remotes, kids’ toys and kitchen gadgets. This pack comes with 32 AA alkaline batteries, which last up to 10 years in storage, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 23,912 reviews on Amazon

Use this hand mixer to make dessert batters, whip egg whites or heavy cream and stir sauces together. It has five speed settings and comes with two beaters, which you can remove to clean. You can also lock the mixer’s cord into the right or left side so it doesn’t get in your way.

4.0-star average rating from 577 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

These wireless earbuds give you up to 8.5 hours of battery life on a full charge, and come with a charging case so you can re-power them on the go. You can choose from three listening modes while using them, including active noise cancellation, and even adjust their audio settings in the Bose app. The headphones come with three pairs of silicone ear tips so you can customize their fit.

4.7-star average rating from 6,803 reviews on Amazon

I attach AirTags to my keys and put them in my bags to keep track of where they are via Apple’s Find My app. The little trackers are about the size of a quarter, and I can use the app to see the device’s location on a map or play a sound on its built-in speaker. You can purchase a keychain to put your AirTags on — my favorite is from Belk and it’s currently on sale.

4.5-star average rating from 90,926 reviews on Amazon

The Bissell Little Green Machine is one of our favorite carpet cleaners, but you can also use it to get rid of grime and stains on furniture, auto interiors, kids car seats and pet supplies. “It’s so satisfying yet appalling to see how much dirt it pulls out of my rugs and the fabric on my couch,” says NBC Select editorial operations manager Rebecca Rodriguez. The lightweight machine, which comes with two nozzle attachments, has a built-in handle so you can tote it around your home and a long hose to reach areas like stairs.

4.3-star average rating from 19,039 reviews on Amazon

This rechargeable, refillable 3D printing pen helps you or your favorite crafter bring drawings to life. It comes with plastic filament in three colors and has a clog-resistant nozzle. There’s also a speed slider on the pen, which you can move into different positions to control how much material you dispense at a time.

4.3-star average rating from 90,836 reviews on Amazon

“This is my go-to product when I style my hair,” says Godio. “I apply it before using a flat iron or blow dryer brush, and it leaves my hair looking smooth, shiny and frizz-free. It also doesn’t weigh down my fine hair like so many other heat protectants do.” The anti-frizz treatment also comes in a curly hair version that I use daily.

4.5-star average rating from 18,348 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Instead of using light switches, you can control these smart bulbs through an app on your phone or via voice commands. The app also lets you change the lights’ color, adjust their brightness and monitor energy usage, as well as set on/off schedules and timers.

4.8-star average rating from 1,444 reviews on Amazon

Take this personal water filter with you while hiking and camping, or pack it in your emergency kit. It removes bacteria, parasites, microplastics and other impurities like dirt from water when you drink through it, according to the brand. You can use it to filter up to 1,000 gallons of water before needing a replacement.

4.7-star average rating from 793 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Bring this dishwasher-safe water bottle to the gym or put it on your desk to make sure you’re hydrating enough throughout the day. It’s made from stainless steel, which provides insulation to keep beverages cold for hours. The water bottle comes with a straw cap that’s easy to sip from, and the mouthpiece folds down when you’re not using it.

4.4-star average rating from 16,172 reviews on Amazon

Once you plug this audio receiver into the headphone jack on airplane seats, gym equipment, car radios and tablets, it wirelessly transmits sound to your Bluetooth headphones. It has up to 25 hours of battery life on a single charge and can pair with up to two sets of headphones at a time.

4.9-star average rating from 3,805 reviews at Best Buy

Lowest price ever

“The PlayStation 5 is a core part of my home entertainment set up, letting me play video games and watch my 4K Ultra Blu-rays in one simple package,” says Josh Rios, NBC commerce video producer. “I couldn’t ask for anything more.” This bundle comes with a pre-installed Astro’s Playroom game, a DualSense wireless controller, a disc drive and cables you can use to connect it to your desktop or a TV. The console supports haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and 3D audio technology.

4.3-star average rating from 909 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This flat iron simultaneously dries and straightens your hair using air instead of hot plates, which helps prevent hair damage, according to the brand. You can use it on most hair hypes and choose between three temperature settings, and turn on boost mode if you need to style hair quickly. The tool automatically senses when hair is not between the arms and lowers its airflow.

4.3-star average rating from 104,026 reviews on Amazon

This cordless stick vacuum has a removable, rechargeable battery that gives you up to 35 minutes of run time, according to the brand. It converts into a handheld vacuum to clean small messes, stairs or the inside of a car, and comes with a long nozzle so you can reach high spaces like above door frames. The vacuum has a tangle-free brushroll, making it ideal for homes with pets, and its filtration system traps dirt, dust and other allergens inside. You get bristle brush and crevice tool attachments with your purchase.

4.7-star average rating from 120,273 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Using an air purifier is one of the best ways to improve air quality in your home, especially if you’re concerned about allergies, smoke or odors. This Levoit model is one of our favorites. It cleans the air in rooms up to 1,095 square feet and has a HEPA-grade filter. It’s virtually silent when you turn on sleep mode, too, according to the brand.

4.0-star average rating from 19,297 reviews on Amazon

This robot vacuum can also mop your floors and empty itself in the included charging dock as needed. The machine connects to a companion app, which lets you set cleaning schedules, get real-time updates or start cleaning remotely. It’s also compatible with Amazon Alexa voice commands.

4.6-star average rating from 104,194 reviews on Amazon

You can make between 6 and 10 ounces of coffee in less than a minute with Keurig’s single-serve machine, which has a 48-ounce removable water reservoir. Its drip tray is removable to fit taller travel mugs and it's compatible with K-Cup pods, many of which are on sale right now from brands like Peetsand Illy.

4.6-star average rating from 37,638 reviews at Our Place

Lowest price ever

Our Place’s Always Pan is one one my most-used pieces of cookware. The 10.5-inch pan is covered in a nonstick ceramic coating, which is oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The pan comes with a steamer basket that doubles as a colander, a beechwood spatula that nests on the handle and a lid with a cool-touch knob.

Best Cyber Monday sales still live

Here are the best Cyber Monday sales still live right now. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand or retailer is discounted as described below.

Best beauty sales

Ulta: Up to 50% off skin care, fragrances, body care, hair care and more during the Big Holiday Beauty Sal Glossier: 25% off sitewide, plus get 30% off orders $100 or more Supergoop!: 20% off sitewide Moroccanoil: 25% off hair care sitewide with code RSVP2024 through Dec. 3 Starface: 25% off sitewide plus free shipping through Dec. 4 Color Wow: Up to 20% off select hair treatments and stylers Nécessaire: 25% off skin and body care sitewide through Dec. 4, plus get a free body wash with every purchase Billie: 20% off sitewide when you spend $20 or more with code CYBER20 through Dec. 17 Curie: Up to 30% off skin and body care sitewide through Dec. 3 Ilia: 20% off sitewide, and 25% off orders over $125 Kylie Cosmetics: Up to 50% off sitewide Skkn By Kim: 25% off sitewide with code CYBER25 through Dec. 2 Laneige: Up to 20% off sitewide

Best tech sales

PlayStation: Up to 60% off consoles, games and more Casetify: Up to 30% off tech cases, screen protectors and more with code CMSALE24 Courant: Up to 30% off charging stand, pads and more sitewide Bose: Up to 40% off headphones, speakers and more Anker: Up to 50% off wireless chargers, power banks and more through Dec. 8

Best home sales

Best kitchen sales

Best clothing sales

Best shoe sales

Zappos: Up to 70% off select clothing, shoes and accessories DSW: Up to 40% off select Ugg styles Crocs: Up to 60% off men’s, women’s and kid’s footwear Chaco: Up to 40% off sale styles Birdies: 25% off women’s footwear sitewide through Dec. 3 Wolverine: 40% off almost all footwear sitewide with code MERRYMAKERS Cole Haan: Up to 50% off almost all styles sitewide, and get an extra 15% off your order with code HOLIDAY Allbirds: Up to 50% off men’s and women’s shoes sitewide Aerosoles: 30% off sitewide through Dec. 4 Sorel: Up to 50% off footwear for men, women and kids Nike: Up to 30% off sitewide with code CYBER

Best fitness sales

Peloton: Up to $800 off fitness equipment through Dec. 9 Tonal: Up to $1,000 off smart home gym machines CorePower Yoga: Get 25% off All Access memberships and 30% off retail through Dec. 4 Sculpt Society: Get 50% off an annual membership and pay $120 per year Alo Moves: Get over 38% off an annual membership and pay $79.50 per year Hydrow: Up to $1,150 off at-home rowing machines Gaiam: Up to 25% off sitewide with code CYBER2024 Bowflex: Up to $800 treadmills, bikes, ellipticals, weights and more

Best travel sales

Dagne Dover: Up to 30% off bags, organizers, luggage and more sitewide through Dec. 4 Calpak: Up to 60% off bags, luggage, organizers and more sitewide Monos: Up to 40% off sitewide with code CYBERWEEK Paravel: Up to 50% off luggage, bags and other travel accessories Delsey: Up to 50% off luggage, bags and accessories sitewide, plus get an extra 10% off with code EXTRA10 Rumpl: Up to 25% off select travel mats, blankets and more through Dec. 3 Samsonite: Up to 40% off suitcases, backpacks, bags and accessories sitewide, plus get an extra 10% off with code CYBER10 Norwegian Cruise Line: 50% off all cruises Bagsmart: Up to 70% off suitcases, toiletry bags, backpacks and more Trtl: Up to 40% off travel pillows and accessories

Best health and wellness sales

Renpho: Discounts on wellness, health and fitness devices, including the popular eye massager Therabody: Up to 33% off massage guns, vibrating rollers, compression boots and more Loop: 25% off ear plugs sitewide Dr. Scholl’s: Up to 65% off sitewide Willow: Up to 30% off breast pumps and up to 50% off accessories through Dec. 7, plus free shipping on all orders Chirp: Up to 60% off foam rollers, wheels, acupressure devices and more sitewide Thinx: 25% off sitewide through Dec. 3 Bearaby: Up to 30% off weighted blankets, stuffed animals and more sitewide Homedics: Up to 40% off air purifiers, humidifiers, massages and more sitewide

Best pet sales

Chewy: Up to 60% off pet supplies sitewide Petco: 25% off sitewide with code CYBER25 through Dec. 3 PetSmart: Get an extra 20% off online bestsellers with code CYBER20 through Dec. 8 Furbo: Up to 62% off pet cameras Petcube: Up to 40% off pet cameras, treats and more Diggs: Up to 75% off sitewide pet supplies, including crates, leashes and beds Wild One: Up to 30% off pet supplies, including leashes, bowls, toys and more Tuft+Paw: Up to 15% off select items Roverlund: Up to 45% pet carriers, crates and more

How I found the best Cyber Monday deals

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I also included products the NBC Select staff tested, including Wellness Award, Travel Award, Pet Award, Bed & Bath Award and Giftable Tech Award winners. All the deals I recommend are at least 20% off and highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews. When possible, I ran deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who’s covered Black Friday and Cyber Monday since 2020. I’ve reported on the history of these holidays and spoken to experts about what you should buy and skip during major shopping events. For this story, since not all deals are worth it, I sifted through hundreds of on-sale products to find the best ones actually worth buying across key categories, like tech, travel, home and kitchen.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.