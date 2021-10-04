Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Working out at home has its perks: no crowded parking lots, no membership fees and — especially important while navigating the Covid-19 reality — no crowds. And it’s more than possible to achieve cardio fitness at home. But with so many options available for at-home gym equipment, how do you choose the right one for you? We’ve consulted experts on the best treadmills, stationary bikes and indoor rowers, to name a few, but if you’re looking for at-home cardio and aren’t sure which machine to buy, an elliptical is also a great option to consider. Ellipticals are a staple in any gym worth its mettle and provide a great workout without too much stress on your joints, noted Brad McLam, the director of business development at exercise equipment retailer Gym Source.

These days, you can find ellipticals with just about any feature, from live classes to fitness tracking. Of course, you don’t have to go to a gym to enjoy an elliptical workout — nor do you necessarily have to spend a lot for an at-home unit (though you can, of course, with models climbing in price given extra bells and whistles). We consulted fitness experts on tips for finding the best elliptical and rounded up some top-rated models available now per their guidance, many with free shipping.

Top-rated ellipticals in 2021

If you’re looking to invest in your own at-home elliptical, check out some of these highly regarded options guided by input from the experts we consulted.

This affordable model is one of the best elliptical models under $1,200. The front-drive model comes with a 20-pound flywheel, Bluetooth audio speakers, a USB port and 20 resistance and incline levels to help you build up endurance over time. Users can attach their own tablet or smartwatch to watch shows, follow their own routine as they work out or follow along with one of the six preset programs. The E25 sports a screen that tracks basic metrics including distance, heart rate and time. It also has heart rate monitors in both handles, a cooling fan and water bottle holder. Sole offers a free shipping and a 30-day trial on the elliptical, to boot, with free returns.

If you’re looking for workout classes, this might be the right model for you. Though pricier than other models, this front-drive elliptical comes stacked with tons of features.You get a 20-pound flywheel and can toggle the machine to act as both a stepper and elliptical, allowing you to diversify your training and maintain low impact. The FS10i comes with a 32-inch stride, 24 resistance levels, up to a 10 percent incline, Bluetooth-enabled audio speakers and a water bottle holder. Users will also receive a free one-year membership to NordicTrack’s iFit membership, a platform providing live classes, varied workouts and personalized coaching — afterward, membership will run you $180 annually. You’ll also get free shipping on your order.

You won’t have to choose between a stationary bike and an elliptical with Proform’s Hybrid Trainer XT, which doubles as both. The Hybrid XT is also relatively affordable, though it doesn’t sport as many features as other models. This front-drive model comes with a 15-inch stride and 13-pound flywheel — it’s shorter and lighter than other models, and has easily adjustable pedals and a pivoting console to accommodate both bike and elliptical workouts. There are 16 resistance levels and the trainer has heart rate monitors, an integrated tablet holder and a large LCD display. It’s compatible with iFit, though this model doesn’t come with a free membership.

This mid-priced elliptical from the Max Trainer series offers a wide range of lower and upper body training with 16 resistance levels and two workout programs. The screen shows your time, calories, heart rate, resistance and workout program — it comes with workout programs via Bowflex’s JRNY app, which costs $20 per month or $149 annually after a free one-year membership. The app also comes with cross-functional workouts that connect to Boflex’s other products, and it tracks your progress over time via virtual coaching.

This highly rated elliptical is one of the most affordable at-home machines we found. The rear-drive model comes with eight levels of resistance and a pulse monitor to track things like heart rate, time and calories burned. The machine is very compact — perfect for apartments or small spaces — and has wheels on the bottom for easier transportation.

This “smart” elliptical has Bluetooth connectivity to sync with different apps on your smartphone or tablet, including Explore the World for travel-inspired workouts. This at-home trainer also has 29 built-in workout programs (including two fitness tests and nine based on heart rate controls), a 20-inch stride and 25 levels of resistance for a wide range of intensities. For a slightly more affordable option, also consider the 430 Elliptical, which is a similar model with 22 workout programs and 20 resistance levels.

Slightly larger than the E616 model, the E618 elliptical has 25 resistance levels, 29 workout levels and up to a 10-degree incline. The handles are equipped with heart rate monitors and the console features a three-speed fan. This slightly more robust version can accommodate up to 350 pounds and a 22-inch stride. This Bluetooth-enabled elliptical also comes with free app-based tracking, an adjustable console that tilts and handlebars with built-in controls, as well as a 15-year-frame and five-year electronics warranty.

This model comes with a three-year iFit membership with interactive training that allows the trainers to control your resistance if desired. The Carbon E7 has a 19-inch stride, a 25-pound flywheel, adjustable pedals and up to a 20-degree incline. In addition to a fan and water bottle holder, there are 24 resistance levels, heart rate monitors on the handles and a 7-inch touchscreen display. To help with storage, there are also built-in wheels so you can easily move it to different areas if needed. The elliptical has a weight capacity of up to 325 pounds.

With a 25-pound flywheel, 20-inch stride, adjustable foot pedals and 20 power incline levels, this Bluetooth-enabled elliptical is a step up from the E25. It also features a 7.5-inch backlit LCD display, tablet holder, USB port for charging devices and Bluetooth audio speakers. While the electronics on this model come with a limited five-year warranty, the steel is backed with a lifetime guarantee.

For those who are looking to upgrade their work-from-home setup or just sneak in more physical activity during the day, this quiet mini elliptical allows you to pedal while still sitting at your desk or couch. The compact design is portable and offers eight resistance levels as well as an LCD monitor that tracks calories burned, distance traveled and strides pedaled. For those looking for a more affordable option, the Sunny Health & Fitness version is also worth noting.

At the top of the Max Trainer series is the M9 model, which hits an even larger range of lower and upper body training with 20 resistance levels and four-grip handle bars. The HD touchscreen tracks your metrics and is Wi-Fi-enabled, giving users access to their streaming services while getting a HIIT workout in. It also comes with on-demand classes and workout programs from more than 50 scenic destinations via Bowflex’s JRNY app (this costs an additional $19.99 per month or $149 annually after the free one-year membership expires). It has heart rate monitors on both hand grips as well as an armband for more detailed tracking.

Is an elliptical right for you?

Ellipticals give you all the lower-body benefits of running while the handles allow you to work your upper body at the same time, explained Clair Mason, owner of elliptica, a boutique gym offering group elliptical classes. You can also go forwards and backwards, each motion targeting a different muscle group. These machines are notably low-impact, and can be less stressful on your knees and back than running on a treadmill. Some doctors may recommend patients use ellipticals to rehabilitate after injuries, said Michael Goulet, sales manager at Gym Source. Ellipticals can help you build your aerobic endurance, which over time might help reduce conditions like heart disease and high blood pressure.

Despite being low-impact, ellipticals workouts are far from low-intensity, Mason said. Depending on how much you exert yourself, you can easily burn a few hundred calories in a 30-minute workout. Ellipticals also typically have fewer parts than treadmills and bikes, meaning less routine maintenance (and lower costs) over time, said McLam.

The best elliptical for you

Here’s what experts recommend you consider as you’re shopping for an elliptical:

Similar to other cardio machines, “smart” ellipticals with live workouts and calorie tracking will cost more money but allow much more functionality, said Marcus Rein, physical therapist at Back in Motion Physical Therapy.

with live workouts and calorie tracking will cost more money but allow much more functionality, said Marcus Rein, physical therapist at Back in Motion Physical Therapy. Pay attention to the flywheel weight . The heavier the flywheel, the more stable the machine, said Rein. If the machine wobbles or rocks from side to side in any way, it’s likely that model will break down or have structural issues later on, he explained.

. The heavier the flywheel, the more stable the machine, said Rein. If the machine wobbles or rocks from side to side in any way, it’s likely that model will break down or have structural issues later on, he explained. Different types of ellipticals come in different sizes. Front-drive ellipticals have a flywheel in the front of the machine. They are typically the most affordable model and most compact, making them easy to store and keep in smaller spaces, said Goulet. The downside? Front-drive ellipticals tend to be noisier, so you may not want to get one of these if you live in an apartment.

have a flywheel in the front of the machine. They are typically the most affordable model and most compact, making them easy to store and keep in smaller spaces, said Goulet. The downside? Front-drive ellipticals tend to be noisier, so you may not want to get one of these if you live in an apartment. Rear-drive ellipticals have a flywheel in the back, and are longer, heavier and much more expensive than front-drive ellipticals. They are typically harder to store, but have a much quieter and smoother workout. If you have the space (and budget) to accommodate a rear-drive elliptical, Goulet recommended them. Other space considerations include access to a power outlet , which most ellipticals require, said Mason.

have a flywheel in the back, and are longer, heavier and much more expensive than front-drive ellipticals. They are typically harder to store, but have a much quieter and smoother workout. If you have the space (and budget) to accommodate a rear-drive elliptical, Goulet recommended them. Other space considerations include , which most ellipticals require, said Mason. Lastly, consider your fitness goals, said Rein. An elliptical with different workout options and multiple settings — like incline or resistance level — lets you add variety to your workouts, allowing your body to be consistently challenged and adapt quicker, he said. Some exercisers may also benefit from an elliptical that can track progress over time.

