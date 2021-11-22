Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Walmart’s official Black Friday sale is here. Today, the retailer kicked off its Black Friday savings, which it says features the store’s “biggest, best savings for the season.” The event will run through Nov. 28 and includes discounts on everything from TVs and smartwatches to vacuums and small appliances. Notably, Walmart says it will also be restocking the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, both of which have been notoriously hard to secure due to global chip shortages. Ahead of the shopping holiday, the retailer hosted a monthlong Deals for Days savings event with new product drops on Nov. 3 and Nov. 10 online.

Unlike last year, Walmart is heavily promoting its Walmart+ membership by offering subscribers exclusive early access to the sale. Anyone with a Walmart+ membership will be able to shop Black Friday deals four hours earlier than the general public. Walmart+ members will have access to deals online starting today at 3 p.m. EDT — everyone else can start shopping online at 7 p.m. EDT. If you want to shop in stores, the deals will be available starting on Nov. 26 at 5 a.m. in your time zone.

Other retailers — including Best Buy, Kohl’s and Amazon — are also starting their Black Friday sales early in light of ongoing supply chain disruptions and the rising competitiveness of Black Friday in general. Labor shortages, border control issues and the lack of a global vaccine pass have resulted in shipment delays that threaten to keep shelves bare.

With previous Select coverage and reader interest in mind, we combed through Walmart’s Black Friday deals and highlighted some noteworthy ones to consider. We determined these are the best deals by checking prices against other retailers and price tracking tools like Honey.

After checking Walmart’s Black Friday deals against price trackers like Honey, we found that many of the discounted items had similar prices within the past few months. We also saw that some of the items on sale were discounted even further at competitors like Target and Best Buy. However, we did find some standouts, which we rounded up below based on Select reader interest and previous coverage.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from 55 reviews at Walmart

This tablet from onn. is designed specifically with kids in mind. It comes with kid-friendly apps preinstalled and has up to 12 hours of battery life so they can play games and stream their favorite shows, according to the brand. It has 32GB of storage with the option for more with a microSD card and runs on Android 11.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from 53 reviews at Walmart

With options to air fry, broil, toast, rotisserie and bake your foods, this small appliance from Chefman is a good option for those with limited storage space in the kitchen, according to the brand. It has a 26-quart capacity to handle larger meals and can heat anywhere from 200 degrees Fahrenheit to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. All of the accessories it comes with are dishwasher-safe, Chefman says.

Black Friday special

4.2-star average rating from 44 reviews at Walmart

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ Camera Bundle is a great gift option for the holidays. Available in several fun colors, the Black Friday bundle includes the Instax Mini 7+, Instax Film, a photo album, photo frames and more. The camera itself boasts a retractable, 60-millimeter, fixed-focus lens with exposure control adjustment.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from 17 reviews at Walmart

This smart clock from Lenovo does more than just display the time — with integrated Google Assistant, it can also tell you the weather, play your favorite songs, control your other smart devices and more, according to Lenovo. For a more customized homescreen, you have the option to change the clock face or upload one of your favorite family photos.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.4-star average rating from 40 reviews at Walmart

Though experts have told us that cordless vacuums are only as powerful as their battery lives, Anker says that this one can run for up to 40 minutes at a time before needing to recharge. It comes with multiple attachments for different cleaning scenarios, including a Floor Brush, a Metal Hose, a Long Crevice Tool, a 2-in-1 Crevice Tool and a Mini Motorized Brush. Depending on the severity of your mess, you can clean in low mode, mid mode or max mode.

Black Friday special price only available at Walmart

4.8-star average rating from 85 reviews at Walmart

This Instant Pot comes with two lids and nine different cooking functions, including Air Fry, Pressure Cook, Slow Cook, Roast and more. According to the brand, the multicooker features easy-to-use controls that simplify the cooking process and help you customize the temperature and cooking time.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from 43 reviews at Walmart

A great option for those looking to automate the cleaning process, the iRobot Roomba i1+ can empty itself into its Clean Base for up to 60 days, according to the brand. Roomba says the vacuum can detect more heavily soiled areas and spend more time cleaning them, and if you don’t want to deal with the noise of the vacuum, you can set it to clean while you’re away.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from 36 reviews at Walmart

This portable speaker from Anker is a good choice if you like to play music at the beach or by the pool: According to the brand, it has an IPX7 waterproof rating and up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge. The speakers use Soundcore’s BassUp technology, which optimizes the bass frequency while you play music, according to the brand.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from 1,789 reviews at Walmart

This multisurface cleaner from Bissell both vacuums and washes your floors simultaneously, acting as both a vacuum and a mop. You can use the controls to switch between cleaning modes for hard floors and area rugs, and swivel steering makes it easier to navigate around the house, according to the brand.

