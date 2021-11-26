Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Black Friday is running at full force, which means now is a great time to do some holiday gift shopping and buy other big ticket items you’ve been waiting to nab. Despite global supply chain issues, retailers like Target, Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and Kohl’s are hosting well-stocked Black Friday sales with notable discounts on everything from tech to appliances. Popular items like air fryers, vacuums and TVs are all on sale during the shopping holiday across various brands and retailers.

Shopping experts previously told us that some of the best Black Friday deals are in the home and appliance categories. And whether you want to revamp your living room, bedroom or kitchen, there are plenty of Black Friday deals to choose from. We compiled sales and deals from top retailers to recommend our favorite Black Friday home and kitchen deals, using price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure you’ll get noteworthy savings.

Black Friday 2021: Home and kitchen sales from Casper, Ruggable and more

We've compiled this list of Black Friday home and kitchen sales based on Select reader interest and previous coverage. Sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

Black Friday 2021: Home and kitchen deals on air fryers, stand mixers and more

Based on our previous coverage and Select reader interest, we rounded up some of the best Black Friday deals across home and kitchen sales, comparing the current prices against price-comparison tools like Honey.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from 6,440 ratings at Target

In our guide to stand mixers, experts told us that KitchenAid mixers are worth the investment since they can handle virtually any recipe. The Professional Plus Stand Mixer, which has a stronger 525-watt motor compared to the 325-watt motor on the Artisan Series mixer, has a lever-controlled bowl-lift design that makes it easier to mix ingredients, according to the brand, plus 10 mixing speeds ranging from a low Stir to higher whipping speeds.

Lowest price since July, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.8-star average rating from 1,530 reviews on Amazon

This air fryer from Ninja comes with a 5.5-quart dishwasher-safe basket that can hold up to 3 pounds of fries at a time, according to the brand. The machine has a temperature range from 105 degrees Fahrenheit to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and can be used to air fry, air roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate foods.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from 897 reviews on Ruggable

If you have pets, kids or a particularly clumsy partner, Ruggable’s machine-washable rugs may put your mind at ease. I personally have two of them in my condo, and I previously raved about how well they’ve maintained their structure and finish after going through the wash cycle. Ruggable always offers 15 percent off if you have a friend who can send you a referral code, but with its Black Friday sale, you don’t need to hunt down anyone who’s previously bought one.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from 105 reviews at Target

In our guide to cordless vacuums, cleaning expert Kathy Turley said that the Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum is a great investment, noting it has nearly two hours of runtime and twice the suction power of most cordless models. It comes with different tools for various functions and floor types, and it can convert into a handheld model if you need to clean upholstery or in the car.

Lowest price since August, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from 10,549 reviews on Amazon

Sous vide cookers are a welcome kitchen upgrade for most chefs: After you vacuum seal whatever you want to cook and put it in a pot of water, the sous vide brings the water to a specific temperature and slowly cooks it. The Anova Precision Cooker Nano — one of the brand’s more compact offerings at 12.8 inches — can attach to most pots with a fixed clamp and connects to the Anova app via Bluetooth so you can watch your food cook from another room.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.9-star average rating from 942 reviews on Boll & Branch

One of our favorite bed sheet sets for sleepers who get cold at night, this flannel sheet set from Boll & Branch is made of Fair Trade certified, GOTS certified and Oeko-TEX certified cotton, according to the brand, which means it’s been tested for harmful chemicals and has been independently certified as organic. Kobi Karp, the principal at Kobi Karp Architecture & Interior Design, previously told us they’re “impressively soft and have a great weighted feel to them.” If you wait until Nov. 26 to buy the sheet set, Branch & Boll will include its Waffle Robe with purchases of $300 or more.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 194 reviews on Amazon

Instant Pot, the company known for its kitchen appliances, released a line of air purifiers in June of this year. The brand says that its three-in-one filtration system — which includes a HEPA filter, a carbon filter layer for odor reduction and an antimicrobial coating for protection — can capture 99.97 percent of particles in the air, whether it’s smoke, dust, pollen or pet hair. According to Instant, this smaller air purifier can clean rooms up to 126 square feet as often as five times per hour or rooms up to 615 square feet just once per hour.

4.8-star average rating from 478 reviews on Open Spaces

In our guide to the best shoe racks, professional organizer Caroline Solomon called Open Spaces’ Entryway Rack “[a] real cut above the rest,” noting that it “can make even the most well-worn shoes look good.” She said the steel rack can hold up to 12 pairs of shoes, and it comes in several fun colors, including a new limited-edition Lavender.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from 1,170 reviews on Nespresso

Available in five colors, the Nespresso Vertuo is a single-serve coffee machine designed with espresso fiends in mind. Using Nespresso's Vertuo pods, you can brew 1.35-ounce espressos, 2.7-ounce double espressos, 5-ounce Gran Lungos, 8-ounce coffees and 14-ounce Altos.

