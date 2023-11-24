IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Our staff is covering hundreds of products from Black Friday — here are the bestsellers so far.
Here are what readers are buying from Select’s Black Friday coverage.
By Hannah Fuechtman

Today is Black Friday, and numerous retailers are offering large discounts across various product categories. Our team at NBC Select has been covering sale events like this one for years, and we are impressed by the deals on tech, fitness gear, travel, beauty and wellness products and more from retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Target.

To help you make the most of the next couple of days, we compiled some of the Black Friday bestsellers we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities throughout the event. 

Black Friday bestsellers

Below, we’re sharing the bestselling Black Friday deals. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves, including Select Giftable Tech Award, Wellness Award, Pet Award and Bed & Bath Award winners. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel — each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

Anker Nano Power Bank

Apple AirTag

Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A

Fullstar Compact Vegetable Chopper

Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects

Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dishcloths

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

Oral-B Pro 1000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

Kitchen Mama Auto Electric Can Opener

Chamberlain Smart Garage Control

Gemice Travel Bottles

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen, USB-C)

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle

Starface Hydro-Stars Pimple Patches

Blink Mini

AncestryDNA Genetic Test Kit

Yeti Rambler 16-ounce Stackable Pint

Kasa Smart Bulb

Apple Watch SE (2023, 2nd Gen)

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Amazon Echo Pop

Apple Watch Series 9

Ollm Teeth Whitening Kit Gel Pen Strips


Yeti Rambler 14-Ounce Mug

Hannah Fuechtman

Hannah Fuechtman is a NBC Page on assignment with Select on NBC News.