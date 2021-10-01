Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Though Halloween is just around the corner, it is never too early to start planning out your holiday shopping. While there are great sales happening in October, some of the best deals on select products will come during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. To help guide your shopping, we took a look at what NBC News Shopping readers gravitated toward most during last year’s Black Friday sales, including tech, appliances, face masks and more.

LEARN MORE history of Black Friday | history of Cyber Monday

4.8-star average rating from 248,397 reviewers on Amazon

Covered in Best Black Friday Apple deals 2020: Apple Watch, AirPods and more

4.8-star average rating from 17,915 reviewers on Amazon

Covered in Amazon Black Friday deals 2020: Best Amazon deals and sales

4.6-star average rating from 60,727 reviewers on Amazon

Covered in Best Walmart Black Friday Sales: Deals on tech, bikes, kitchen and more

4.5-star average rating from 17,784 reviewers on Amazon

Covered in Black Friday deals 2020: Best humidifier deals to shop

4.5-star average rating from 3,561 reviewers on Amazon

Covered in Best Black Friday deals 2020: Best Black Friday sales right now

4.7-star average rating from 59,105 reviewers on Amazon

Covered in Best Black Friday air fryer deals 2020: Best air fryer deals now

4.5-star average rating from 2,204 reviewers on Amazon

Covered in Best Black Friday deals 2020: Best Black Friday sales right now

4.5-star average rating from 4,617 reviewers on Amazon

Covered in Target Black Friday 2020: Best deals on tech, kitchen and more

4.3-star average rating from 17,398 reviewers on Amazon

Covered in Best Black Friday deals 2020: Best Black Friday sales right now

4.7-star average rating from 4,814 reviewers on Walmart

Covered in Best Black Friday deals 2020: Best Black Friday sales right now

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.