Black Friday bestsellers: The top selling deals we covered in 2020

From Apple AirPods to Dyson vacuums and more, here are the most purchased Black Friday deals we covered last year.
Illustration of two vintage women holding a Dyson, a thermometer, air fryer and headphones
The most popular products we covered during Black Friday last year include items within health, tech, home and more.Getty Images ; George Marks / Stringer / Getty Images ; Amazon ; Dyson
By Shari Uyehara

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Though Halloween is just around the corner, it is never too early to start planning out your holiday shopping. While there are great sales happening in October, some of the best deals on select products will come during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. To help guide your shopping, we took a look at what NBC News Shopping readers gravitated toward most during last year’s Black Friday sales, including tech, appliances, face masks and more.

LEARN MORE history of Black Friday | history of Cyber Monday

1. Apple AirPods Pro

2. Kasa KP400 Outdoor Smart Plug

3. TCL 40S325 40-Inch 1080p Smart LED ROKU TV

4. LEVOIT Warm and Cool Mist Ultrasonic Air Vaporizer

5. Kinsa Quick Care Thermometer

6. COSORI Air Fryer Max XL

7. Ullo Wine Purifier

8. Dyson Ball Animal 2 Vacuum Cleaner

9. Hanes Reusable Cotton Face Mask

10. Mainstays Marjorie Sheer Voile Curtain Pane

