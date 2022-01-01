Whether you’re hanging a shelf, installing a ceiling fan, or building a deck, a cordless drill is a must. In fact, we would argue that it’s the single most important item in your toolbox.

In the past decade, cordless drills have become more powerful, lighter, and energy-efficient, making corded drills practically obsolete. These improvements in cordless drills come thanks to advancements in lithium-ion battery technology and the introduction of brushless motors, which are more powerful despite requiring less energy. And the changes aren’t unique to cordless drills; they’ve occurred across many of the power tools we test.

“A more recent trend we’re seeing is interchangeable batteries that work among a brand’s entire suite of power tools,” says Courtney Pennicooke, CR’s market analyst for cordless drills. “So you can use the same batteries for your drill, chainsaw, and string trimmer. You can adjust the voltage to match the project you’re working on, and save money by buying bare tools to complete your set.”

The Right Drill for Your Task

The voltage of your drill dictates the size of the job it can tackle. Higher-voltage drills, which we call heavy-duty in our ratings, have 18 to 20 volts of power or more. They’re typically heavier but also more capable of tackling difficult tasks like boring a large hole through studs or joists, or driving hundreds of screws on a single battery charge, which is what you’d want if you were building a deck.

Lower-voltage drills, which we call general-use drills in our ratings, typically use about 12 volts. They offer plenty of power for most household tasks, like hanging a shelf or tightening screws, and they weigh less, too. But despite the capabilities of these smaller drills, most people prefer larger, heavy-duty options. In fact, according to a recent CR member survey, two-thirds of those who own cordless drills have a model that’s 18 volts or more.

How Consumer Reports Tests Cordless Drills

For our cordless drill tests, we narrow down the field to the most widely available models and run them through a series of tests in our lab, where we use a device called a dynamometer that measures torque under different loads. We translate those readings into scores for power, speed, and run time. We also incorporate ratings for predicted reliability and owner satisfaction based on data from CR’s member surveys.

If you’re unsure about what kind of cordless drill to buy, start with our cordless drills buying guide. CR members can also explore our comprehensive cordless drill ratings. There, you can filter more than 50 drills according to your needs, including category, price, weight, and noise level. Below, in alphabetical order, we highlight 10 of the best cordless drills we’ve tested, in both sizes.

CR’s take: The 12-volt Bosch Chameleon earns its name due to the interchangeable heads, which allow it to transform from a standard drill into a right-angle or offset-angle drill for getting into tight spaces. The Bosch is highly rated for handling. Weighing only 2.1 pounds, it’s less than half the weight of many heavy-duty drills. The slim pistol-grip profile makes it easy to wield but also prevents it from standing upright when not in use, which can be a pain. The compact size lets you maneuver the drill into the most awkward of positions and accommodates a built-in LED light and bit storage. Based on data from our member survey, Bosch cordless drills are in the top tier for reliability and owner satisfaction.

What’s included: Two 2-amp-hour batteries, four drill heads, a soft-sided case, and a 3-year warranty.

CR’s take: This 12-volt general-use DeWalt drill is light enough that you won’t tire when swapping out an overhead light fixture but forceful enough to bore holes into hardwood without bogging down. That’s what you get with a brushless motor. The DeWalt DCD701F2 ranks well for its power and speed scores, and it’s a great price, too.

What’s included: Two 2-amp-hour batteries, a belt hook, a built-in LED light, a soft-sided case, and a 3-year warranty.

CR’s take: This 20-volt heavy-duty brushless DeWalt DCD991P2 is one of our best performers, snagging top ratings for power, speed, and run time. But the hefty 5-amp-hour battery that produces all that power makes this drill heavy, unbalanced, and a bit awkward to handle. At 4.7 pounds, it’s at least 1 pound heavier than most other heavy-duty drills and more than double the weight of some 12-volt models we’ve tested. Unlike most drills in our ratings, this DeWalt drill is equipped with three speed settings, providing a handy middle option for drilling into soft metals, such as aluminum, when the slow speed required for steel isn’t enough and the fast speed for wood is too much.

What’s included: Two 5-amp-hour batteries, a belt hook, an LED light, a hard-sided case, and a 3-year warranty.

CR’s take: This 24-volt offering from Flex features a half-inch chuck and a 5.0 amp-hour battery, providing long run times. At nearly 6 pounds, it’s heavier than nearly all of the competition, but it offers unmatched performance. It aces many of our tests while still costing less than many other models in its class.

What’s included: A five-amp-hour lithium-ion battery, an LED work light, and a 5-year warranty.

CR’s take: The unique 12-volt Hilti SFD 2-A drill falls in our light-duty category because of the limitations of its fixed quarter-inch chuck. That’s not a problem, though, if you’re not drilling large holes. Plus, it goes for less than many cordless drills with similar capabilities, while still proving to be reasonably powerful. A built-in LED light helps illuminate your workspace, and the drill’s modest 2.2-pound weight minimizes strain and fatigue.

What’s included: Two 2.6-amp-hour batteries, a belt hook, an LED light, a soft-sided case, and a 20-year warranty, which goes far beyond the standard three years for cordless drills.

CR’s take: This dynamo can drill fast, earning a top score for speed. Its performance and great price make this compact Kobalt KXDD 1424A-03 a steal. The 24-volt heavy-duty brushless drill packs the power of drills costing twice as much. Just keep in mind that one reason for the low price is that this drill comes with only a single battery instead of two, so you’ll need to buy an extra or pause projects while you recharge the battery.

What’s included: A 2-amp-hour battery, a belt hook, an LED light, and a 5-year warranty.

CR’s take: This general-use 12-volt Makita weighs just over 2 pounds and stands barely 6 inches tall. Despite its slim profile, the Makita FD07R1 stood out in our power test and packs a serious punch, making it a solid alternative to some of the larger 18- and 20-volt models. It doesn’t rate as well as some others for run time, but the kit comes with two batteries and a rapid charger, which tops off an empty battery in an impressive 60 minutes.

What’s included: Two 2-amp-hour batteries, a belt hook, an LED light, a hard-sided case, and a 3-year warranty.

CR’s take: Metabo has a reputation for making powerful tools that don’t cost an arm and a leg. This 18-volt drill is no exception, providing plenty of power for heavier tasks like driving screws and bolts, without sacrificing handling.

What’s included: Two 1.5-amp-hour lithium-ion batteries, a belt hook, a case or bag for storage, and a 3-year warranty.

CR’s take: If you’re looking for a lighter drill that packs the power of a full-sized model, check out the 12-volt Milwaukee 2503-22. It’s only 3.2 pounds but offers the power, speed, and run time of models that are significantly bigger and heavier. It earns top marks for handling, in part because of its pistol grip and slim battery profile.

What’s included: Two 2-amp-hour batteries, a belt hook, an LED light, a hard-sided case, and a 5-year warranty.

CR’s take: Milwaukee is a favorite brand among contractors for a reason: It makes powerful tools with pros in mind. The 18-volt Milwaukee 2805-22 drill is no exception. It has an astonishing amount of power, drives fasteners quickly, and offers great run time, thanks in part to large 4-amp-hour batteries that are included. The trade-off is weight. At 4.8 pounds, it’s among the heaviest models here, making it best for serious users.

What’s included: Two 4-amp-hour batteries, a belt hook, an LED light, an auxiliary handle, a plastic case, and a 5-year warranty.

